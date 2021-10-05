Squid Game foreshadowed all the major deaths in episode 2

By Katie Louise Smith

If you've already watched the Netflix K-drama, you'll know that the entire show is littered with hidden details, clues, callbacks, references and all sorts of foreshadowing moments. Some of those clues even appear as early as episode 1.

Now, fans have realised that Squid Game episode 2 contains several huge hints that all foreshadow the deaths of a handful of major characters in the show. It's revealed to us exactly how these characters are going to die... and we didn't even see half of them coming.

WARNING: Major spoilers for Squid Game ahead!

Squid Game episode 2 foreshadowed the character's deaths. Picture: Netflix

Deok-su

In episode 2, after he gets out of the competition, we see Deok-su realise he's been betrayed by one of his associates. After killing him, he then manages to escape a group of knife-wielding men by jumping off a bridge and falling into the water. He ends up suffering a very similar fate in episode 7.

After terrorising the other players in the competition, Deok-su plunges to his death during the glass stepping stones game, after Mi-nyeo effectively drags him down with her. Mi-nyeo's move comes after Deok-su betrays her in several rounds of the game. She told him earlier in the season that she would kill him if he ever betrayed her and well... She was a woman of her word.

Squid Game: Deok-su's death is foreshadowed in episode 2. Picture: Netflix

Ali Abdul

Sweet sweet Ali's death came as a devastating shock to viewers but the nature of how he died was foreshadowed back in episode 2 as well.

After leaving the competition, Ali goes back to his workplace to ask for his pay cheque. After his boss refuses to pay him what he's owed, a brief fight occurs with the boss' hand getting crushed in a machine. Ali then runs out and steals the cash.

In episode 6, Ali experiences a cruel twist of fate when Sang-woo essentially causes his death by stealing his marbles and replacing them with stones.

Squid Game: Ali's death is foreshadowed in episode 2. Picture: Netflix

Sae-byeok

After leaving the games, Sae-byeok dives straight back into her mission to help her parents defect from North Korea. She's told by a man that the money she had previously handed over to a broker had 'disappeared' and that she would have to start again. She ends up threatening the man by holding a knife to his throat.

We all know what happens next... In episode 8, an injured Sae-byeok is killed in the night by Sang-woo, who slashes her throat (in the exact same place she held the knife to the man in episode 2) just before the final game.

Squid Game: Sae-byeok's death was foreshadowed in episode 2. Picture: Netflix

Sang-woo

Sang-woo's fate is foreshadowed in episode 2 as well. After the competition ends early, Sang-woo finds himself alone, planning to take his own life to avoid his growing debts and the Korean police who are looking for him. A knock on the door stops him from going through with it.

In episode 8, Sang-woo and Gi-hun end up facing off against each other in the final round. Gi-hun calls to end the game, forfeit the money and spare both of their lives, but Sang-woo realises he has nothing to live for if he doesn't return with the money. He stabs himself in the neck, and urges Gi-hun to use the winnings to go and help his mother.

Squid Game: Sang-woo's death is foreshadowed in episode 2. Picture: Netflix

BONUS: Gi-hun's mother

Obviously, Gi-hun doesn't actually die as he wins the game and the cash prize, but in episode 2, he foreshadows his mother's death after he gets throw out of the van after leaving the game. In an attempt to get Sae-byeok to trust him, he swears on his mother's life that he won't try and get his money back after she unties him. He immediately does, of course.

Once Gi-hun returns from the games, he arrives home to find his mother dead.

Squid Game: Gi-hun's mothers death is foreshadowed in episode 2. Picture: Netflix

