Korean man slams Squid Game after his real phone number was used in the show without permission

By Sam Prance

The man has been receiving over 4,000 calls a day from Squid Game fans since the Netflix show came out.

A Korean man is calling out Squid Game for using his phone number in the Netflix show without any warning or permission.

Fans of Squid Game will already know that the record-breaking K-drama tells the story of 456 people who agree to risk their lives in a series of deadly survival games for the chance of winning a prize of over 45.6 billion South Korean won. To invite contestants to take part, the people behind Squid Game hand out business cards with a number on them that players have to call.

However, one of the numbers is a real person's number and he's been bombarded with prank calls since Squid Game came out.

Korean man slams Squid Game after his real phone number was used in the show without permission. Picture: Netflix

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, told MBC that he is currently being inundated with calls, texts and even pictures all through the day and night. He says that he's receiving over 4,000 calls a day, often from fans of the Netflix show trying to actually take part in Squid Game, not realising that it's fictional, or people simply prank calling him.

The man also said that he can't change his number because he's been using it for his business for over 10 years.

In response to the man's predicament, South Korea's National Revolutionary Party's honorary chief, Huh Kyung-young has offered to buy the number from him. Via Facebook, he wrote: "I heard that the owner of the phone number showed on a business card in Squid Game is suffering serious damage from prank calls. I would like to buy the number for 100 million won." 100 million won is around $84,000. It's currently unclear whether or not the man will accept the offer.

As it stands, Netflix and the people behind Squid Game are yet to publicly respond to his comments. We shall update you if they do.