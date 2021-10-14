Squid Game season 2 plot might be inspired by fan suggestions, says creator

By Sam Prance

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hasn't actually decided yet if there will be another season.

Squid Game season 2 is yet to be confirmed by Netflix but there's a good chance that if it happens, it will be inspired by fan suggestions.

Ever since Squid Game debuted on Netflix in September, fans have been desperate for a second season. The show tells the story of 456 people who unwittingly agree to take part in a selection of deadly childhood games in the hopes of winning a huge monetary prize. The first season ends with a huge cliffhanger and fans want to know what's next.

Now, Squid Game's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has opened up about what we can expect from season 2 if it happens.

What will happen in Squid Game season 2?

Squid Game season 2 plot might be inspired by fan suggestions, says creator. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about a second season, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed: "You’re right, the pressure on me is huge now, with such a big audience waiting for a season two. Because of all that pressure, I haven’t decided yet whether or not I should do another season."

He then added: "But if you look at it in a positive way, because so many people loved season one and are expecting good things for season two, there are people everywhere in the world offering their opinions about where the show should go. I could actually pull ideas from fans all around the world to create the next season."

In other words, the plot of season 2 could be decided by fans.

Hwang ended by saying: "I think that’s what I’m wrestling with right now — that I shouldn’t just view it as a huge amount of pressure, but think of all of this love and support I’m receiving as a big box of inspiration that I can leverage for season two."

Speaking to The Times, Hwang also teased that season 2 could focus on the story of the Front Man. He said: "If I do get to do one — one would be the story of the Front Man. I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more."

What do you want to happen in season 2?