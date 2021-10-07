Squid Game season 2 could focus on the Front Man, says creator

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game season 2 would potentially explain how the Front Man ended up in charge of the games.

Will there be a Squid Game season 2? Netflix have yet to confirm whether or not it's happening but the creator has just given us our first tease of what season 2 could potentially be about...

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator, writer and director of Squid Game, previously stated that he had no solid plans for a second season of the show. Speaking to Variety, he said: “I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."

Thanks to the growing demand for a follow-up to the already record-breaking first season of the Netflix show, Hwang has given an update on where he sees the show going if season 2 was to happen.

The plot? It could focus on the Squid Game's mysterious Front Man.

Squid Game season 2 would focus on the Front Man, says creator. Picture: Netflix

In an interview with The Times, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed his ideas for the one of the potential plot-lines of Squid Game season 2. Similar to the exploration of wealth inequality and class divisions in season 1, season 2 could focus on policing and the issues surrounding it.

“If I do get to do one — one would be the story of the Front Man," Hwang revealed. "I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more.”

An origin story focusing on the Front Man and how he ended up in such a position of authority seems like a perfect follow-up for the show. Based on what happened at the end of season 1, the Front Man storyline could also allow for the return of Seong Gi-hun, police detective Hwang Jun-ho and even give viewers a glimpse of previous versions of the games.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Squid Game's Front Man!

Lee Byung-hun plays the Front Man in Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

In Squid Game episode 7, the Front Man's true identity is revealed. As officer Hwang Jun-ho comes closer and closer to finding out what happened to his missing brother, it's revealed that the masked figure is actually his brother In-ho.

In-ho was the winner of the 2015 version of the games, as Jun-ho finds out earlier in the season when he discovers the files containing the details of every player since the games began in 1988.

He reveals his identity to Jun-ho just before he shoots his brother in the shoulder and watches as he falls off the cliff and into the ocean below. Viewers still don't know if Jun-ho survived, and they also don't know how In-ho ended up as the Front Man.

At the end of season 1, we find out that In-ho continues on as the Front Man, appearing to be the new host of the games, as Gi-hun calls the number and pledges to stop the game from ever happening again.

