Will there be Squid Game season 2? How twist ending sets up second season

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be a Squid Game season 2? Here's what the ending could mean for the show's future.

Squid Game on Netflix is – and I cannot stress this enough – one of the best shows that's been released on the streaming service in 2021. Seriously.

The Korean drama series has sky rocketed in popularity since its release on September 17th, and now the demand for Squid Game season 2 is picking up.

There's currently no confirmation that Squid Game season 2 will happen any time soon. In an interview with Variety, creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk made it clear that he would need additional help to bring it to life: “I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

However, with Squid Game currently sitting in the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 chart in several countries, it's entirely possible that it could happen. Here's how the ending of Squid Game sets up a potential season 2.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Squid Game ending

Is there going to be a Squid Game season 2? Picture: Netflix

Squid Game ending explained: What happens?

After winning the entire deadly game, Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) returns to his previous life – except he's now got 45.6 billion won in his bank account. Racked with guilt about how he got the money, Gi-hun continues to live as if he has no money to his name.

One year later, Gi-hun is invited to a location in Seoul by means of a game card. He arrives at the building to find Oh Il-nam, player 001 a.k.a. the old man, alive and hooked up to machines.

It turns out that he was not killed after the marble game because he is, in fact, the host and one of the creators of the entire event. Il-nam says he wanted to play the game once before he died.

After learning of Il-nam's betrayal, Gi-hun then decides to use the money in honour of Sae-byeok and Sang-woo, who were the last two remaining players alongside Gi-hun before they died. He gets a haircut, then heads off in search of Sae-byeok's brother Cheol. He brings him home to Sang-woo's mother and leaves them with a suitcase full of cash. Gi-hun then sets off to the U.S. to be with his daughter.

On the way to the airport, Gi-hun sees The Salesman with the red and blue squares playing with an unsuspecting person. He drops his bags and runs across the platform but misses the man by a few seconds. He tells the player not to join the game and then leaves with the game card in his hand.

However, in the final scene, viewers see Gi-hun call the number on a game card and give his details in order to join the game. He then threatens the Front Man, and bids to stop the game from ever happening again.

Will there be a Squid Game season 2? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Squid Game season 2?

We won't know for sure what will happen if Squid Game returns for a second season but the final scene sets up a huge potential storyline for Gi-hun. Other aspects of the series could see the show branch out even further to other countries or time periods.

With the knowledge of everything that happens during the games, and who the host was, Gi-hun is now in a better position to attempt to take the games down. Alongside his billions, and all the evidence that was (hopefully) sent to the police by Hwang Jun-ho before he was shot by the Front Man, it looks like the Korean games could be in trouble.

We know that the games also take place in other countries too, thanks to a comment by one of the VIPs in episode 7. Could Gi-hun's mission to stop the games lead him to another version in a different location?

There's also the identity of The Front Man, who ascended to the role after winning the 2015 games. Squid Game season 2 could feature flashbacks to previous Korean games as far back as the files suggest, and reveal how Hwang In-ho came to be in the black mask.

Squid Game season 1 also leaves viewers with a handful of unanswered questions that could possibly be answered within a potential second season. What happens to the players that pick the red square? How are the red jumpsuit people recruited?

Honestly, we can't wait for another round of Squid Game. Fingers crossed for season 2.