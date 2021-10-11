Squid Game creator reveals why Gi-hun dyed his hair red

11 October 2021, 17:19 | Updated: 11 October 2021, 17:50

By Sam Prance

Confused by Seong Gi-hun's red hair at the end of Squid Game? We finally know the meaning behind it.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has opened up about the meaning behind Seong Gi-jun's red hair in the TV show.

There's no denying that Squid Game is a global phenomenon. The dystopian Korean drama has captivated the entire world and it's set to become the most-watched Netflix show of all time. Viewers can't get enough of the story of Seong Gi-jun, who unwittingly signs up to take part in a series of deadly childhood games to try to win an immense monetary prize.

READ MORE: Will there be Squid Game season 2? How twist ending sets up second season

The series is filled with shock twists and turns but one thing which has confused fans is Seong Gi-hun dying his hair red.

WARNING: SQUID GAME SPOILERS BELOW

Squid Game director reveals the meaning behind Seong Gi-Hun dying his hair red
Squid Game director reveals the meaning behind Seong Gi-Hun dying his hair red. Picture: Netflix

After winning Squid Game in the season finale and an entire year of not spending his prize money, Seong Gi-hun decides to dye his hair bright red. However, we're given no real explanation as to why this happens. Now, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has let slip what his reasoning was behind getting Seong Gi-hun to change his hairstyle in the final episode.

In an interview with Zapzee, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed: "I thought about this intuitively. Thinking about how Gi-hun should change his hair in a hair salon. I imagined being him and thought to myself, 'What is the colour that you would never choose to dye your hair?'"

He continued: "Then I came to the conclusion that Gi-hun would never dye his hair red. It would be the craziest thing for him to do. So I chose the colour and I thought it really showed his inner anger."

In other words, there's no elaborate link to the show's plot. The red is simply an expression of Gi-hun's anger.

