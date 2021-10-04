Netflix opens Squid Game pop-up store where fans can play the games

By Katie Louise Smith

A Squid Game pop-up experience appeared in Paris on October 2nd and 3rd.

That Squid Game reign just won't let up. As the K-drama looks set to become the most watched Netflix series of all time, fans all across the globe still cannot get enough of it.

Now it looks like Squid Game pop-up experiences are starting to appear in cities all over the world. This weekend (Oct 2-3), a pop-up store appeared in Paris inviting fans of the Netflix series to take part in their own version of the games for free. Minus the murder, of course.

In a tweet shared by Netflix France on Friday 1st October, photos of the Squid Game experience were revealed alongside the dates and location of the pop-up.

12 Rue d’Alexandrie, 75002 Paris, samedi et dimanche 11h-19h. pic.twitter.com/FNxybnIwY0 — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) October 1, 2021

Paris' Squid Game pop-up, which was only open for two days on October 2nd and 3rd, was obviously a massive hit with French fans as the queues to get inside were absolutely huge. (A fight also reportedly broke out outside the store at one point too.)

Videos of the pop-up have since gone viral on TikTok, with people sharing what happens once you make it inside of the store. In one video, user @alexgoyaa shows 'Player 456' giving them a game card, before heading into the 'arena' to play a few games.

The guests are then invited to play a game of Ddakji with the red and blue tiles before being led downstairs by a worker in a red jumpsuit and mask to the infamous playground where they attempt to complete the honeycomb challenge. (Good luck if you end up with the umbrella cookie.)

Other games such as Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War and marbles are sadly not included. For obvious reasons, neither is the tempered glass stepping stones.

Netflix have yet to confirm if any other Squid Game pop-ups will be appearing in other cities across the world. But seeing as the popularity of the show is only getting bigger, fans should keep an eye on their country's Netflix Twitter account for updates and more information on possible locations and dates.

