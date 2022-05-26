Stranger Things 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Stranger Things 4 will be released on Netflix on May 27th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Look alive, nerds! It's finally time! Stranger Things 4 is here – but time what does it come out on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about what time it's released in your country.

After three years of waiting, all of our favourite Stranger Things characters are set to return, ready to face off against a brand new terrifying villain called Vecna. Stranger Things 4 is not only bigger in scope and storyline that the previous three seasons, but it's also bigger in runtime... it's by far the longest season of the series so far.

As always, Netflix release their TV shows and movies based on the time at their headquarters in California. Stranger Things 4 will be released on May 27th at midnight Pacific Time (PT) but the exact time it will appear on your Netflix account will vary depending on where you live in the world.

Scroll down for the exact time Stranger Things 4 comes out on Netflix in your country.

What time does Stranger Things 4 come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 4 release time: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Stranger Things 4 will be released on Friday 27th May at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Stranger Things 4 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

How long are the episodes in Stranger Things 4?

There are seven episodes in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1, and all of them are over one hour long. So, if you're planning on staying up late to binge-watch as much as you can as soon as it's released, you better take a long nap before hand!

Here's the run-times for each episode in Volume 1.

Episode 1: 1 hour 16 minutes

1 hour 16 minutes Episode 2: 1 hour 15 minutes

1 hour 15 minutes Episode 3: 1 hour 3 minutes

1 hour 3 minutes Episode 4: 1 hour 17 minutes

1 hour 17 minutes Episode 5: 1 hour 14 minutes

1 hour 14 minutes Episode 6: 1 hour 13 minutes

1 hour 13 minutes Episode 7: 1 hour 38 minutes

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will consist of 2 episodes, bringing the total episodes in season 4 to 9. The runtimes for the final two episodes are:

Episode 8: 1 hour 25 minutes

1 hour 25 minutes Episode 9: 2 hour 30 minutes

Stranger Things 4 episodes 8 and 9 will be released on July 1st.

Stranger Things 4 comes out on May 27th at 12AM PT. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Stranger Things 4?

Based on the teasers and the trailers we've seen so far, Stranger Things 4 is set to follow four different storylines in several different locations.

In Hawkins, we see Dustin, Steve, Robin, Lucas, Max, Nancy and Erica team up to investigate the creepy goings on in town to do with the Creel House. New character Eddie Munson joins them, and at some point, they end up in the Upside Down.

In California, there appears to be two storylines at play. One involving Eleven and Dr. Owens, presumably focusing on her getting her powers back, and the other involving Mike, Will, Jonathan and new character Argyle who get caught up in the danger at the Byers' new house.

And then finally, there's the Russia storyline involving Hopper, who is currently stuck in a Soviet prison, and Joyce and Murray who look like they're about to try to go and rescue him.

With everyone so spread out and dealing with different threats, it's unclear how (or even if) they will all end up in the same place at the end of the season... we'll just have to wait and see!

