Will there be another Suicide Squad film? Everything we know so far

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be a sequel to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad? Here's what we know so far...

If you're reading this article, then we assume that you've already watched The Suicide Squad and are now looking for all the latest information on what might happen next, right? (If you haven't, then why are you here? This article contains spoilers!)

While The Suicide Squad has stumbled at the box office domestically (we're still in a pandemic, in case you forgot), it has already outshined 2016's Suicide Squad on the review front as it currently holds a 91% Certified Fresh critics rating, and an 84% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers are absolutely loving James Gunn's take on the characters.

As we know, The Suicide Squad is not a sequel or a reboot to Suicide Squad. It's a standalone film in its own right. But will the movie ever spawn a sequel of its own? Will there be a The Suicide Squad 2? The Suicide Squad: Reloaded – The Re-Up? Here's everything we know so far...

Will there be a sequel to The Suicide Squad? Picture: DC via Alamy

Will there be a sequel to The Suicide Squad?

There's currently no confirmed news about a sequel to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad just yet. Although, there is some promising news as DC Films president Walter Hamada has suggested that the writer and director will be back for more with DC.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamada said: "Gunn is always welcome back, whatever he wants to do. He really has a vision and he's a great partner with us. Whenever he wants to come back, we're ready for him. He'll be back. We have more stuff planned."

Gunn also told Entertainment Weekly in a separate interview that he has "had ideas, actually," about where the story will go next. "If I did a sequel, it's not like, 'Hey, let's assemble another team and let's do this!' It would be very different," he teased.

If a sequel is given the green-light, it might be a while before it hits cinema screens. Gunn will now turn his attention to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set for release in May 2023. A potential sequel to The Suicide Squad, with Gunn at the helm, may not drop until 2024 at the earliest.

Will there be a spin-off to The Suicide Squad?

While fans wait for news about a sequel to the 2021 movie, HBO Max already has a spin-off series confirmed with John Cena back as Peacemaker.

In an interview with Variety, Gunn revealed more about the time period in which Peacemaker takes place – and it sounds like some of it may take place after the events of The Suicide Squad's post-credit scene.

"Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn tells Variety. "There’s a moment in the movie where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series. So we get to see Peacemaker with his father, who’s played by Robert Patrick, where he came from, what he’s done, what that means to him, and where he’s going after all of this."

Peacemaker will drop on HBO Max in January 2022.

What might happen in a sequel to The Suicide Squad?

WARNING: Spoiler alert for the ending of The Suicide Squad!

It's possible that any sequel or follow-up could potentially include the characters that made it out of the movie alive, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) and Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchoir). John Cena's Peacemaker and Sean Gunn's Weasel also appear to still be alive in the post-credit scene.

But based on what Gunn has teased about his ideas for a follow-up so far, it's also possible that even more characters from the DC comics could be introduced.

As for the plot? Well, that's anyone's guess at the moment. Fans have already speculated that a sequel could possibly focus on the squad on the run from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. But we'll just have to wait and see what James Gunn and DC have up their sleeves.