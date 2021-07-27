Margot Robbie says The Suicide Squad is one of "the greatest comic book movies ever made"

By Jazmin Duribe

The Suicide Squad hits theatres in the UK on July 30 and will be released in the US in theatres and on HBO Max on August 6.

Margot Robbie believes her upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad, is arguably "the greatest comic book movie ever made".

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad follows on from the 2016 movie (although Gunn does not consider it a sequel or reboot…) and will star Viola Davis, Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Pete Davidson, Storm Reid and Sylvester Stallone.

In the movie, members of Task Force X are sent to risk their lives and destroy a Nazi-era laboratory in order to have their prison sentences reduced. However, along the way they encounter a telepathic alien starfish named Starro who doesn't make completing the mission simple.

Margot has famously played anti-heroine Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe in 2016's Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey in 2020. She will, of course, reprise her role in The Suicide Squad.

Ahead of the release of The Suicide Squad, Margot and David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man) sat down with Access to discuss the highly-anticipated movie. "It just so happens that this is arguably one of the greats, if not the greatest comic book movie ever made. You don't want to miss it," Margot boldly claimed.

Dastmalchian echoed Margot's statement and added: "You don't want to miss this. You want to be back in the movie theatre, you want to see it on the big screen, and it's the most bombastic, bloody, bawdy, crazy comic book movie ever made. It's James Gunn, and my god, you get to see Harley Quinn like you've never seen her before."

Well, we'll have to be the judge of that. The Suicide Squad won't be released in the UK until July 30 and you'll have to wait a little longer in the US. The Suicide Squad is coming to theatres on August 6. It will also be available on HBO Max until September 6.

