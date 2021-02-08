Super Bowl faces backlash for having over 25,000 people in attendance

By Sam Prance

How many people were in the Super Bowl audience? The full crowd numbers and coronavirus safety measures explained.

The Super Bowl is facing backlash over the size of the crowd at the 2021 event amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday (Feb 7), the 2021 Super Bowl took place. The American football event saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in an epic game. Not to mention, The Weeknd also headlined the prestigious Halftime Show. The superstar performed some of his biggest hits, including 'Can't Feel My Face', 'Starboy' and 'Blinding Lights'.

The championship final was watched by millions of viewers at home. However, it also came under intense scrutiny over the huge amount of people in attendance in person. Even though the NFL followed strict safety measures, many people think that the Super Bowl set a bad example by having thousands of people in the audience.

How many people were in attendance at the 2021 Super Bowl?

How many people were at the Super Bowl? The 2021 attendance numbers explained. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

25,000 people attended the 2021 Super Bowl in person, alongside 30,000 cardboard cutouts used to make it look as though the stadium was full. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Super Bowl had the lowest ever attendance figures in Super Bowl history. In the past, the crowds have been made up of up to 100,000 people, so it is considerably lower than usual.

To make the event as safe as possible, the NFL also gave all audience members hand sanitiser and masks, which they were required to wear throughout the game. However, given that medical experts have asked people to stay at home during the pandemic, viewers are calling out the Super Bowl for still having such a huge audience and the example that it sets.

not my in-person graduation canceled but the super bowl looking like this during a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/tXEoMzqSYG — King Taurus (@TevonBlair) February 7, 2021

WHY ARE THERE SO MANY PEOPLE IN THE AUDIENCE AT THE SUPERBOWL IN A PANASONIC — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) February 7, 2021

the NFL: the crowd at the Super Bowl will be limited to 22,000 socially distanced fans



the crowd at the Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/LaQYIeldr6 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 7, 2021

I hope the crowd at the super bowl enjoys themselves as much as I, who am sitting in the same house I’ve been quarantined in for ten months so I don’t get myself and others sick. — Ryan Stiles (@WhoseRyanStiles) February 7, 2021

With a crowd this big, the real winner this #SuperBowl is COVID. — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) February 7, 2021

I just looked at the crowd at #SuperBowl and?????? pic.twitter.com/b03z8omGkq — Nia Sapp (@NiaOnAir) February 7, 2021

If you *are* at a Super Bowl party right now, please don’t forget to quarantine for the next 11-14 days.



You might have decided the risk to yourself is worth it, but everyone else you would normally interact with didn’t get that choice. — Dr Ellie Murray (@EpiEllie) February 7, 2021

As it stands, the Super Bowl have not addressed the backlash. We shall update you if they do.

What do you think? Was the Super Bowl crowd too big?