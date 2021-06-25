Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki “gutted” after not being told about Jensen Ackles' new prequel series

25 June 2021, 12:25

By Katie Louise Smith

Jensen and Danneel Ackles are developing a Supernatural prequel called The Winchesters, about Dean and Sam's parents John and Mary.

A new Supernatural prequel series is officially in the works thanks to Jensen Ackles, but it appears as though his co-star Jared Padalecki had no idea about it.

Deadline reports that Jensen Ackles and his wife, actress Danneel Ackles, are currently developing a new Supernatural prequel called The Winchesters, that will be about Sam and Dean Winchester's parents John and Mary. Jensen is also set to reprise his role as Dean Winchester, who will be the narrator of the new show.

After the news was shared on social media, fans reacted in their thousands. Some were here for it, some were skeptical and there was also one person who was just straight up confused: Jared Padalecki.

READ MORE: Supernatural ending explained: Here’s what happens to Sam and Dean

Apparently, according to Jared, he had not been told about the show, and had only just found out that it was being developed by Ackles when the news broke on Twitter.

Following the news, he posted a couple of tweets expressing his feelings about it – but fans aren't quite sure if he's joking or not.

Jared Padalecki will apparently not be part of Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters
Jared Padalecki will apparently not be part of Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, The CW

As one of the central members of the Supernatural family, and one of the Winchester brothers, you'd probably have expected Jared Padalecki to have known about a potential spin-off of the 15-season series. Apparently not, if Jared's tweets are anything to go by.

Retweeting Jensen's tweet, Jared wrote: “Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Jared also replied to a fan after many began speculating that Jared's tweet may have been sarcasm or a "bad joke". He wrote: "No. It’s not. This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted."

Misha Collins also quote tweeted Jensen's tweet and wrote: "Seems like this show would benefit from a time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character. Just saying..."

It's unclear if Misha's Castiel will be involved with the series.

In a statement to Deadline about the new spin-off series, Ackles said: "After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'"

"When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

So there you have it: A new Supernatural spin-off series, with Dean but apparently no Sam?

READ MORE: Supernatural's Misha Collins confirms Castiel is gay and in love with Dean

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island's Hugo Hammond abandoned his PE teacher job according to his ex-students in viral TikTok.

Love Island's Hugo Hammond abandoned his PE teacher job according to his ex-students in viral TikTok

Love Island

Will T-Bo be in the iCarly revival?

Is T-Bo in the new iCarly reboot?

Sex Education season 3: Release date, cast and spoilers

Sex Education season 3: Release date, spoilers, cast and news

Sex Education

Otis and Maeve return in Sex Education season 3

Sex Education season 3 will be released in September on Netflix

Sex Education

Joshua Bassett: facts Lie Lie Lie singer

Joshua Bassett: 25 facts about the Lie Lie Lie singer you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

Joshua Bassett says he almost died days after Olivia Rodrigo released Drivers License

Joshua Bassett says he almost died days after Olivia Rodrigo released Drivers License

News

Tyler, the Creator apologises to Selena Gomez for inappropriate tweets in Manifesto lyrics

Tyler, the Creator apologises to Selena Gomez for inappropriate tweets in Manifesto lyrics

Selena Gomez

Which iconic queer anthem sums up your love life?

QUIZ: Which iconic queer anthem sums up your love life?

Quizzes

Juno Birch and Yshee Black

Juno Birch talks 'Attack of the Stunning' world tour and the origins of her iconic catchphrases | Under The Wig

Video

Olivia Rodrigo accused of "ripping off" Pom Pom Squad with Sour and Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo accused of "ripping off" Pom Pom Squad with Sour album visuals

Olivia Rodrigo

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale