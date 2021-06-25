Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki “gutted” after not being told about Jensen Ackles' new prequel series

By Katie Louise Smith

Jensen and Danneel Ackles are developing a Supernatural prequel called The Winchesters, about Dean and Sam's parents John and Mary.

A new Supernatural prequel series is officially in the works thanks to Jensen Ackles, but it appears as though his co-star Jared Padalecki had no idea about it.

Deadline reports that Jensen Ackles and his wife, actress Danneel Ackles, are currently developing a new Supernatural prequel called The Winchesters, that will be about Sam and Dean Winchester's parents John and Mary. Jensen is also set to reprise his role as Dean Winchester, who will be the narrator of the new show.

After the news was shared on social media, fans reacted in their thousands. Some were here for it, some were skeptical and there was also one person who was just straight up confused: Jared Padalecki.

Apparently, according to Jared, he had not been told about the show, and had only just found out that it was being developed by Ackles when the news broke on Twitter.

Following the news, he posted a couple of tweets expressing his feelings about it – but fans aren't quite sure if he's joking or not.

Jared Padalecki will apparently not be part of Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, The CW

As one of the central members of the Supernatural family, and one of the Winchester brothers, you'd probably have expected Jared Padalecki to have known about a potential spin-off of the 15-season series. Apparently not, if Jared's tweets are anything to go by.

Retweeting Jensen's tweet, Jared wrote: “Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Jared also replied to a fan after many began speculating that Jared's tweet may have been sarcasm or a "bad joke". He wrote: "No. It’s not. This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted."

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Misha Collins also quote tweeted Jensen's tweet and wrote: "Seems like this show would benefit from a time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character. Just saying..."

It's unclear if Misha's Castiel will be involved with the series.

Seems like this show would benefit from a time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character. Just saying... https://t.co/gb8oxBQZiM — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) June 25, 2021

In a statement to Deadline about the new spin-off series, Ackles said: "After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'"

"When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

So there you have it: A new Supernatural spin-off series, with Dean but apparently no Sam?

