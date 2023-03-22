Swarm creator explains the dark meaning behind Dre’s pie eating scene

By Sam Prance

Dre binge eats food throughout Swarm and she does it every time she kills someone.

Swarm creator Janine Nabers has opened up about Dre's relationship with food and the meaning behind the viral pie scene.

In Swarm episode 1, Dre (Dominique Fishback) commits her first murder. Following the suicide of her sister, Dre appears to take revenge by killing Marissa's (Chloe Bailey) philandering boyfriend, Khalid (Damson Idris). Dripping with blood, Dre can then be seen eating a pie with her blood-stained fingers. Dre goes onto eat food every time she murders in the show.

Now, Janine Nabers has revealed that Dre's dark obsession with food connects her to a long line of real-life serial killers.

Swarm creator explains the dark meaning behind Dre’s relationship with food. Picture: Prime Video, Warrick Page/Prime Video

Speaking to Variety about the meaning behind Dre's pie scene, Janine said: "When you look at serial killers in history, there’s always some weird staple that they have. Dahmer worked at a chocolate factory and they’re pretty certain he disposed of their bodies in the chocolate. The Night Stalker would break into people’s homes and go through their refrigerators."

Continuing, Janine then explained: "We talked a lot about food. What’s a fun way, and a weird way, and a grotesque way to show her relationship to something that’s passionate and it could be funny? Food was it. Dominique is such a disciplined actress in what she eats, and is just so particular, so she came at it with a lot of thought and energy."

Dre stealing food after murdering someone in Swarm episode 3. Picture: Prime Video

Janine ended by saying: "It really feels meme-able, like something that could really stick in terms of the way people talk about her as a character, and her 'isms.'"

