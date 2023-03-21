Rory Culkin's full-frontal nude scene in Swarm is breaking the internet

By Sam Prance

Fans were not expecting to see Rory Culkin's penis in Swarm.

Prime's new TV show Swarm has multiple shock moments and fans are losing it over Rory Culkin's nude scene in episode 1.

Inspired by stan culture, Swarm tells the story of a young woman named Dre whose obsession with a fictional singer results in her committing multiple murders. Dre's favourite pop star Ni'Jah is based on Beyoncé and many of the show's storylines are based on real events. Swarm has received critical acclaim for Dominique Fishback's incredible performance as Dre.

Swarm also has multiple brilliant guest-stars and it's Rory Culkin's appearance that's truly captured the internet's attention.

Rory Culkin's full-frontal nude scene in Swarm is breaking the internet. Picture: Prime Video

In episode 1, Dre goes to a club after a fight with her sister Marissa. Here she meets a man played by Rory Culkin. Dre goes home with Rory's character and the following morning she wakes up to find Rory's character naked in front of her offering her strawberries. The screen then cuts to a close up of a glass bowl of strawberries pressed against Rory's penis.

Naturally, viewers were shocked by the scene. One person tweeted: "They put rory culkin on swarm all of 5 minutes just so he could show his dick next to a bowl of strawberries?????" Another added: "I screamed seeing rory culkin in swarm and then screamed 30 seconds later seeing the bowl of strawberries, i’m obsessed with the show already."

It's worth mentioning that, as the scene cuts from Rory's face to his penis, it's very likely that a body double was used for the full/frontal moment.

they put rory culkin on swarm all of 5 minutes just so he could show his dick next to a bowl of strawberries????? — myo | star wars era (@myonnaslibrary) March 18, 2023

was that rory culkin strawberry scene necessary #swarm pic.twitter.com/fdDYzgYG8I — سماء (@hcartiier) March 17, 2023

I was *not* expecting Rory Culkin to look like that underneath his clothes. #Swarm pic.twitter.com/OqMDKkx6vr — Paul Lê (@AFinalBoy) March 19, 2023

I wasn't expecting a penis next to those strawberries. #swarm pic.twitter.com/0EJp7X8J9r — Asar (@AsarDraws) March 18, 2023

Why Ole Boi Had His Junk Pressed Up Against That Bowl Of Strawberries Like That!? #Swarm — PEARL (@TheRealAxelC) March 21, 2023

not the fuckin bowl of strawberries 😭 #swarm — turd ferguson (@losersssclub_) March 19, 2023

i screamed seeing rory culkin in swarm and then screamed 30 seconds later seeing the bowl of strawberries, i’m obsessed with the show already. — 𝖕𝖚𝖕𝖕𝖞𝖈𝖆𝖙 (@tcuntor) March 17, 2023

What fans may not realise though is the scene is inspired by one of Swarm co-creator Donald Glover's real hookups. Talking to Insider, Donald's fellow co-creator Janine Nabers said: ""Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked [up], he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, 'Hey,'"

Janine continued: "She was like, so not into it, because it's so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries."

