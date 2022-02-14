Sydney Sweeney says she was told she'd never be on a TV show because she didn’t have the "right look”

14 February 2022, 15:14

By Katie Louise Smith

Seems like Sydney Sweeney definitely had the last laugh on this one.

Over the past few years, Sydney Sweeney has grown into one of TV's most exciting young stars. From her earlier roles on Everything Sucks! to her recent performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sydney has been doing the damn thing.

There's even been calls from Euphoria fans for Sydney to pick up an Emmy nomination for her incredible performance in season 2.

But in a new interview with GQ, Sydney revealed that she was once told by an industry professional that she would never make it in the TV business, because of the way she looks. Seems like Sydney definitely had the last laugh on that one.

Sydney Sweeney says casting director told her she'd never be on a TV show
Sydney Sweeney says casting director told her she'd never be on a TV show. Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, HBO via Alamy

In the interview, Sydney was asked about any particular moment where she's "gone out of her way to surpass people’s expectations of her". She then opens up to the interviewer, saying that a casting director once told her that she "will never be on a TV show," because she apparently didn’t have the “right look”.

With the interviewer noting Sydney's "knowing smirk", she then added: “Now, I'm on some of the biggest TV shows in the world.”

Needless to say, that casting director was very, very wrong about Sydney's absolutely stellar future in TV...

Sydney Sweeney's first major main TV role was in Everything Sucks!
Sydney Sweeney's first major main TV role was in Everything Sucks! Picture: Netflix

After a handful of brief appearances on shows like Grey's Anatomy and Pretty Little Liars, Sydney finally shot to TV fame in 2018 on three very different shows.

One was Netflix's much-loved – and cancelled-too-soon – teen series Everything Sucks!, where she played main character Emaline. Another was Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, where she appeared in a recurring role as Eden Spencer. And the third? HBO's Amy Adams-led Sharp Objects, where Sydney appeared in two episodes as Alice.

Shortly after that, she landed the role of Cassie Howard in Euphoria, and then later, in 2021, garnered rave reviews from critics and viewers alike for playing Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus.

Sydney Sweeney TV superstar confirmed – and she's only just getting started.

