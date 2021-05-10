Sydney Sweeney breaks down in tears after "trending on Twitter for being ugly"

By Sam Prance

Sydney Sweeney took to Instagram live to call out people criticising her appearance.

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about the effect that trolls making fun of her appearance has on her in a tearful live video.

Over the weekend (May 8), Sydney Sweeney began trending online after a tweet went viral in which someone made fun of her appearance. People began calling the Euphoria actress "ugly" and making other mean-spirited and cruel remarks.

Noticing why she was trending, Sydney took to social media to speak out about how harmful comments like that can be.

Sydney Sweeney breaks down in tears after "trending on Twitter for being ugly".

In an Instagram live yesterday (May 9), the Euphoria star broke down in tears as she discussed how the comments made her feel. Crying, Sydney said; "Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly, and I would never actually do this, like ever, but I think that it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people."

She then added: "And I know everyone says you can't read things and you shouldn't read things but I'm a fucking person. I'm just sitting here with my dog Tank watching HDTV wearing my snuggy. I don't know. People need to be nicer on social media because it's really fucked up."

In response to Sydney's video, her fans got her trending on Twitter again, except this time with comments about how beautiful and talented she is.

appreciation post for Sydney Sweeney. she's so talented & has such a beautiful soul pic.twitter.com/1lt0nIKDaB — Max 🦄 (@sunlight_Alina) May 8, 2021

the category is face and sydney sweeney is just the fucking winner pic.twitter.com/wFiPhzZcJb — lidia (@homeccomings) May 9, 2021

If y’all think Sydney Sweeney is ugly idek know what i am.. pic.twitter.com/MDDHka6sL8 — 🤎🤎 (@frankoceansgyal) May 9, 2021

i want every single person calling sydney sweeney ugly to do a face reveal right now — lila (@zlila) May 8, 2021

whoever made sydney sweeney cry drop your location i just wanna talk — bea (@beamiller) May 9, 2021

It goes without saying that calling people ugly is wrong and, as Sydney said, "people need to be nicer on social media" and think about the impact that their words may have.