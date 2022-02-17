Teen Wolf's Arden Cho responds to support from fans and Dylan O'Brien after declining role in revival movie

Arden Cho, who played Kira Yukimura in the original Teen Wolf series, reportedly declined to join the revival after she was offered half the salary of her other female counterparts.

Teen Wolf star Arden Cho has thanked fans for their support following her decision to not take part in the upcoming Teen Wolf movie revival – and it looks like co-star Dylan O'Brien is also standing in solidarity with her.

On Tuesday (Feb 16), Paramount+ confirmed Teen Wolf The Movie and revealed the cast members who will be returning as their beloved characters. While the likes of Tyler Posey and Holland Roden were confirmed to return, a handful of actors were noticeably missing from the cast list.

Alongside Dylan O'Brien (who is reportedly not returning) and Tyler Hoechlin (who is said to be in negotiations), Deadline reported that Arden Cho, the only actress of colour among the four female series regular cast members, would not be reprising her role as Kira because she was offered half the salary of her other female counterparts.

Fans immediately took to Twitter in support of Arden, alongside Dylan who liked a tweet supporting her decision to reject the movie.

Dylan O'Brien & Arden Cho are the best once pic.twitter.com/pORsxTy3Xk — Dylan O'Brien Fan🧣(Taylor's Version) (@ILove_You_Dylan) February 16, 2022

Shortly after fans noticed the tweet in Dylan's likes, Arden herself then responded to a Twitter user who wrote: "Dylan O Brien supporting Arden Cho. I love him so much!"

Replying to the tweet, Arden wrote: "He’s a good one".

While Dylan hasn't spoken publicly about why he's not currently attached to the movie, fans are speculating and theorising that Arden's ridiculous and unfair pay reduction could be part of the reason.

A handful of other former Teen Wolf cast members also shared their support. Meagan Tandy, who played Braeden in the original series, replied to Arden's tweet, writing: "Sending you a BIIIIIIIGGGGGG hug. I’m proud of you "

Stephen Ford, who played Matt Daehler, tweeted: "arden cho is the fucking best"

Arden Cho responds to Dylan O'Brien's support amid Teen Wolf movie pay dispute. Picture: Twitter

While Arden has yet to directly address the reports detailing her pay, the actress has liked a number of tweets in support of her choice.

One tweet liked by Arden, from actress Elizabeth Ho, reads: "@arden_cho is a badass actor who deserves to be paid her worth. I stand with her. This is exactly why it is so important to share what you make with your co-workers. Knowledge is power. We can only lift each other up when we share."

Another tweet says: "GOOD FOR HER. @arden_cho deserves better than to be treated as if she's not as important. She knows her worth and didn't agree to be treated less than. Kira was one of the best characters on the show and all props go to Arden for that. Give her the respect and money she deserves."

A third person wrote: "I literally only watched this show cause I saw there's a badass looking asian girl there and stopped watching when she left @arden_cho".

. @arden_cho is a badass actor who deserves to be paid her worth. I stand with her. This is exactly why it is so important to share what you make with your co-workers. Knowledge is power. We can only lift each other up when we share. https://t.co/jGnPpsoPjy — Elizabeth Ho (@RealElizabethHo) February 16, 2022

GOOD FOR HER. @arden_cho deserves better than to be treated as if she's not as important. She knows her worth and didn't agree to be treated less than.

Kira was one of the best characters on the show and all props go to Arden for that. Give her the respect and money she deserves. https://t.co/JE6zhUCwHx — sarah 💚 (@ahgasesarah) February 16, 2022

I literally only watched this show cause I saw there's a badass looking asian girl there and stopped watching when she left @arden_cho https://t.co/1Rdu0uC82h — 🌺 (@kfarday) February 16, 2022

Responding to the overwhelming support she received on social media from Teen Wolf fans and fellow actors alike, Arden wrote: "Love you, wish I could give you all hugs 🤗"

Love you, wish I could give you all hugs 🤗 — Arden Cho (@arden_cho) February 16, 2022

Fans hoping to see Arden on screen again won't have to wait long as she's just been cast in the new Netflix drama series, Partner Track.

