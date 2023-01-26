How is Allison alive in Teen Wolf: The Movie? Her return explained

26 January 2023, 17:48 | Updated: 26 January 2023, 17:54

By Sam Prance

Allison Argent appears to be back from the dead in Teen Wolf: The Movie. Is she really though?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's true. Teen Wolf: The Movie reunites Scott McCall with his first love Allison Argent. However, everything is not as it seems.

As soon as the first Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer came out, fans were sent into shambles. First things first, the film sees Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) return to Beacon Hills for the first time in years. If that weren't enough, the previously deceased Allison Argent is back from the dead (!) and it's unclear whether she has actually been resurrected or something else is afoot.

READ MORE: Why is Stiles not in Teen Wolf The Movie? Here's how it explains his absence

Now, Teen Wolf: The Movie is finally available to watch on Paramount+ and we know once and for all if Allison is alive or not.

Is Allison alive in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

How is Allison alive in Teen Wolf: The Movie? Her return explained
How is Allison alive in Teen Wolf: The Movie? Her return explained. Picture: MTV / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo, Paramount+

At the start of Teen Wolf: The Movie, a mystery person sets the Nogitsune (a trickster spirit) free from its tomb. We then find out that Scott and Allison's father, Chris, have begun having visions of Allison. Together they theorise that Allison is somehow caught in a state between life and death and they must do something to save her.

With help from Lydia and Malia, Scott figures out that he has to impale the Nemeton tree with the sword that took Allison's life. He does it and Allison appears naked and unconscious. The group take Allison to Beacon Hills hospital to find out if she's alive.

Allison wakes up but it's unclear if she's the Allison we know and love. She doesn't remember Scott at all. She fights him and then runs away into the sewers where we finally learn what's going on.

Is Allison alive in Teen Wolf: The Movie?
Is Allison alive in Teen Wolf: The Movie? Picture: Paramount+

In the sewers, Allison crosses paths with the Nogitsune. It then becomes clear that the Nogitsune is using Allison as a means to kill Scott. He takes on the guise of her mother and persuades Allison that all werewolves are evil and must be eradicated. Allison then begins hunting down Derek, his son Eli and of course Scott.

However, while trying to kill Scott, Allison begins to remember who he is and the relationship that they had together. To add to the tension, Allison very almost kills Scott but she joins forces with him at the last minute and together they manage to defeat the Nogitsune.

It's explained that Malia and Scott broke up many years ago so the film ends with Scott and Allison back together and officially endgame.

The Nogitsune resurrected Allison in a bid to kill Scott but his plan failed. Scallison forever!

What do you think? Did you enjoy Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Read more Teen Wolf news here:

WATCH: Babylon's Margot Robbie and Diego Calva pick their own interview questions

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Teen Wolf The Movie cast take on The Most Impossible Teen Wolf Quiz

Teen Wolf The Movie cast take on The Most Impossible Teen Wolf Quiz

Daisy Jones & The Six: Everything we know so far

Daisy Jones & The Six: Release date, cast, plot, soundtrack and more

Why is Stiles not in Teen Wolf The Movie? Here's how it explains his absence

Why is Stiles not in Teen Wolf The Movie? Here's how it explains his absence

Netflix set to start making users pay more for sharing passwords

Netflix set to charge extra for sharing passwords and could block users

Teen Wolf: The Movie release time: Here's when it comes out on Paramount+

Teen Wolf The Movie release time: Here's when it comes out on Paramount+

Trending on PopBuzz

Julia Fox shocks fans with "underwhelming" apartment tour

Julia Fox shocks fans with "underwhelming" apartment tour

Celeb

Taylor Swift Lavender Haze lyrics meaning: Are they about Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift explains the romantic meaning behind her Lavender Haze lyrics

Taylor Swift

TikTok's pyjama debate has divided the internet

Woman sparks debate about how often you should change your pyjamas

Viral

Paramore's Hayley Williams calls out NOFX's Fat Mike for allegedly making sexual comments about her

Paramore's Hayley Williams calls out NOFX's Fat Mike for allegedly making sexual comments about her

Paramore

Kylie Jenner's lion head look at Paris Fashion Week praised by PETA

Kylie Jenner's shocking faux lion head dress praised by PETA

Celeb

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education