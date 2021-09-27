Teen Wolf revival movie confirmed with original cast returning

By Sam Prance

Teen Wolf is officially back and a new movie is coming to Paramount+.

The rumours are true. Teen Wolf is back and Paramount+ are making a new revival movie with members of the original cast.

Ever since Teen Wolf ended after six seasons in 2017, fans have been desperate for the supernatural show to return. Just last year, Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien revealed that they would both be interested in reprising their roles in a reboot. Tyler tweeted MTV asking for a "Teen Wolf High School Reunion" and Dylan said he would "jump at the chance" of a revival.

Now it's actually happening. Paramount+ are making a Teen Wolf film and it looks like both Tyler and Dylan will be in it.

Teen Wolf movie cast: Will Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien be in the revival? Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo, MTV

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (Sep 25), Tyler Posey shared an announcement video for the movie with the caption: "Sup". The video shows the text: "A wolf howls to signal its location to the rest of the pack."

It then shows an array of fan tweets begging for Teen Wolf to return before revealing that Teen Wolf: The Movie is officially coming to Paramount+ in 2022.

Variety have since confirmed that Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davies will write and executive produce the revival movie. The plot description reads: "A terrifying evil has emerged. Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, gathers both new allies and reunites trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful enemy they’ve faced."

Not only that but Variety have revealed that members of the original cast will also star in the project. Tyler Posey will return as Scott, and fans also believe Dylan O'Brien will reprise the role of Stiles, based on his past remarks about wanting to reboot the show. Last year, he even told Variety: "We’ll come back together for something at some point."

Elsewhere, it looks like Holland Roden (Lydia), Colton Haynes (Jackson), Shelley Hennig (Malia), Cody Christian (Theo ), Dylan Sprayberry (Liam), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa), Linden Ashby (Noah), Ian Bohen (Peter), Khylin Rhambo (Mason) and Ryan Kelley (Jordan) will all return. They've each made references to the trailer on social media.

While Dylan hasn't publicly acknowledged the trailer, he has liked tweets about the movie so it seems likely that he is involved.

not now baby, mommy's waiting for dylan o'brien to tweet about the #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/WURXbBwPDf — raven. | TEEN WOLF IS BACK (@yourstruIyraven) September 24, 2021

As it stands, an exact date and official cast list is yet to be revealed for the project. We'll let you know as soon as there is one.

What do you think? Are you excited for Teen Wolf: The Movie?