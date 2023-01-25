Teen Wolf The Movie release time: Here's when it comes out on Paramount+

By Sam Prance

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be released on Paramount+ on January 26th at midnight PST in the US. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

The wait is over. Teen Wolf: The Movie comes out in a matter of hours. What time will it be released where you live though?

Ever since Paramount confirmed that a Teen Wolf revival movie was officially happening, fans have been desperate to see it. In the trailer, we learn that a new evil has begun wreaking havoc on Beacon Hills. As a result, Scott McCall reunites with his old friends in a bid to put a stop to it. Not only that but everyone's fave Allison Argent appears to be back from the dead.

Thankfully, we need not wait much longer to find out exactly what happens in the movie and whether or not Allison is really alive again. Teen Wolf: The Movie arrives on Paramount+ on January 26th at midnight PST in the US and Canada. It then comes out on January 27th in other countries. Yes. Those of us outside of North America have to wait a little longer.

Scroll down to learn when Teen Wolf: The Movie will come out on Paramount+ in your country and elsewhere in the world.

What time does Teen Wolf: The Movie come out on Paramount+?

Teen Wolf: The Movie release time: Here's when it comes out on Paramount+. Picture: Paramount+

Teen Wolf: The Movie release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be released on Thursday, January 26th at 12AM Pacific Time (PST) in the US and Canada. It then drops on Friday, January 27th at 12AM local time elsewhere in the world.

Here are the Teen Wolf: The Movie release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

January 26th

United States (PT) - 0:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 0:00 AM (Vancouver)

January 27th

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 0:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 0:00 AM

Europe (Central European Winter Time) - 0:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Winter Time) - 0:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 0:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 0:00 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 0:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 0:00 AM

Hong Kong - 0:00 AM

Singapore - 0:00 AM

Australia - 0:00 AM (Perth), 3:00 AM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 0:00 AM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 0:00 AM

Where can I watch Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Teen Wolf: The Movie is a Paramount+ exclusive so the only place you can watch it is on Paramount+. In other words, you'll need to set up an account if you don't already have one or watch it with a friend who has one. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial here. It then costs £6.99 a month in the UK and $9.99 a month in the US.

