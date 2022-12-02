Teen Wolf The Movie: Release date, cast, plot, trailers and where to watch it

By Sam Prance

Is Stiles in Teen Wolf: The Movie? Everything you need to know about the Teen Wolf film including whether Dylan O'Brien is in it and which original Teen Wolf cast members decided not to come back.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is finally on its way and we now have a release date. The highly-anticipated film comes out in January.

Ever since Paramount announced that they were making a Teen Wolf movie with the original cast, fans have been desperate to see it. The official film description reads: "A terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills calling for the return of Scott McCall, to once again reunite the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other night shapeshifters."

What date does Teen Wolf: The Movie come out though? Will Dylan O'Brien star in it? What will it be about? Here's all the information you need to know about Teen Wolf: The Movie including the release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and more.

When does Teen Wolf: The Movie come out?

Teen Wolf The Movie: Release date, cast, plot, trailers and where to watch it. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo, Paramount+

When is the Teen Wolf: The Movie release date?

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be released on Thursday January 26th 2023.

At the start of December, Teen Wolf's official Twitter account unveiled the release date for the movie alongside a new poster for the film. They wrote: "The pack is back in Teen Wolf: The Movie, streaming January 26 exclusively on @ParamountPlus. #TeenWolfMovie".

The poster stars Tyler Posey as Scott McCall front and centre with his castmates surrounding him.

The pack is back in Teen Wolf: The Movie, streaming January 26 exclusively on @ParamountPlus. #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/kb73w8wDVX — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) December 1, 2022

Who is in the Teen Wolf: The Movie cast?

Fans can rest assured that the majority of the original Teen Wolf cast will be reprising their roles in the film. Even the one and only Crystal Reed will be back from the dead as everyone's fave Allison Argent. With that in mind, here is the full cast list:

Tyler Posey - Scott McCall

Crystal Reed - Allison Argent

Tyler Hoechlin - Derek Hale

Holland Roden - Lydia Martin

Colton Haynes - Jackson Whittemore

Shelley Hennig - Malia Tate

Dylan Sprayberry - Liam Dunbar

Linden Ashby - Noah Stillinski

Melissa Ponzio - Melissa McCall

JR Bourne - Chris Argent

Khylin Rhambo - Mason Hewitt

Orny Adams - Bobby Finstock

Seth Gilliam - Alan Deaton

Ryan Kelley - Jordan Parrish

Ian Bohen - Peter Hale

Vince Mattis - Eli Hale

Amy Lin Workman - Hikari Zhang

Nobi Nakanishi - Deputy Ishida

John Posey - Conrad Fenris

L. B. Fisher - Coach Hogan

Notable omissions include Arden Cho as Kira Yukimura and Cody Christian as Theo. After the film was announced, Deadline reported that Arden Cho, the only actress of colour among Teen Wolf's four female series regular cast members, would not be reprising her role as Kira because she was offered half the salary of her other female counterparts.

Meanwhile, Cody Christian was unable to reprise the role of Theo due to a scheduling conflict. He currently stars in The CW show All American. Taking to Instagram, Cody wrote: "Although the full moon and our schedules didn’t align this time, I’m excited to see what’s next in the Teen Wolf universe."

Dylan O'Brien will also not be returning as Stiles Stilinski.

Is Dylan O'Brien in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Unfortunately, Dylan O'Brien will not be reprising the role of Stiles Stilinski in Teen Wolf: The Movie. Explaining his decision to Variety, Dylan said: "It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it. The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me."

Dylan then continued: "It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out."

He ended by saying: "Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it."

While Dylan won't be in the film, Stiles will still be involved. Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis told Collider: "We can’t do the movie without paying tribute to the character Stiles. So he comes up in more than one situation."

He ended by teasing: "There’s a big storyline with Lydia actually, that the fans can look forward to that has to do with their relationship."

Is Stiles in Teen Wolf: The Movie? Dylan O'Brien explains why he declined to return. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

What will Teen Wolf: The Movie be about?

As it stands, Paramount are yet to reveal many Teen Wolf plot details outside of the official synopsis. As mentioned above, the film bio reads: "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

It continues: "But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Elsewhere, we know that Allison is back from the dead, so it seems likely that the plot will explain who she's returned. We also imagine that Scott and Allison will officially get back together but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

How do I watch Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Teen Wolf: The Movie is a Paramount production and it will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. Taking this into consideration, you will need a Paramount+ account to watch it. Paramount+ offer a seven-day free trial so, if you're unsure about committing to a full subscription you can wait until January 29th to start yours.

Similar to Netflix productions, the film will not be available to stream or purchase anywhere other than Paramount+.

Is there a Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer and see our faves back in action at the top of this page.

