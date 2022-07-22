Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer is finally here and Allison is alive

By Sam Prance

Allison Argent is officially back from the dead in the Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer.

Teen Wolf hive assemble. The trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie has finally dropped and Allison Argent is back and she's alive.

Last year, the internet was sent into meltdown after Paramount confirmed that the long-awaited Teen Wolf revival movie was officially happening with many of the original cast involved. While Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho both decided not to return, Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig and a variety of other familiar faces all signed on to star in it.

On top of that, it was announced that Crystal Reed would be back as Allison. Given that Allison tragically died in season 3, many fans wondered how she might appear in the movie and now we know how she's coming back to the franchise.

Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer is finally here and Allison is alive. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo, Paramount+

The official movie description reads: "A terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills calling for the return of Scott McCall, to once again reunite the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other night shapeshifters. With new allies and trusted friends like Derek, Lydia, Malia, and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance."

In the trailer, we see glimpses of Scott and the rest of our Teen Wolf faves fighting off that evil. However, it's the end of the trailer that's really getting people talking. Scott rushes up to Allison's dad Chris and exclaims: "Hey, Allison! She's alive! She's back!" The trailer then ends with a shot of Allison walking dramatically in front of a burning car.

Naturally, fans are losing it. One person tweeted: "THIS PART HAS ME COVERED IN CHILLS OML TEEN WOLF IS BACK ALLISON ARGENT HOW WEVE MISSED YOU". Another added: "I can’t believe Allison is back after all these years."

I can’t believe Allison is back after all these years. #TeenWolf #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/rHKQDrzl1Z — Kacy is endgame (@KacyIsEndgame) July 21, 2022

THIS PART HAS ME COVERED IN CHILLS OML TEEN WOLF IS BACK ALLISON ARGENT HOW WEVE MISSED YOU😭🙌🏽 #TeenWolf #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/LTEGm7uNsS — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//THOR❤️+⚡️ ERA (@giselleb1234) July 21, 2022

ALLISON ARGENT IT RETURNED



TEEN WOLF NA SDCC pic.twitter.com/EsQzLo4PH5 — kali (@dylanpkw) July 21, 2022

Scott suffering.

Lydia screaming.

Derek suffering too.

Allison coming back from the dead



That's It Teen Wolf Is Back. Love #TeenWolf pic.twitter.com/7gSbyB9OMf — Maryfleck13 (@maryfleck13) July 22, 2022

Discussing Allison's return at San Diego Comic-Con, Tyler Posey said: "For Scott, it fucking rocks his world. He doesn’t really know what to think. When we pick up with him, he’s kind of a normal person — he still works at the vet and he is lonely. He deals with the reality of what it is to be an actual human."

Showrunner Jeff Davies also teased that there could be more Teen Wolf in the future. He explained: "There is discussion of doing more. That depends on you guys — everybody sign up for Paramount+".

Teen Wolf: The Movie debuts on Paramount+ later this year. What do you think? Are you excited for the movie?