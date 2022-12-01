Tenoch Huerta addresses claims his bulge was edited out of Black Panther following viral photos

A tweet went viral claiming that Tenoch Huerta's penis had been edited out of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta has addressed claims that his bulge was edited out of the Marvel film.

Ever since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted in cinemas last month (Nov 11), viewers all around the world have been obsessed with Tenoch Huerta and his performance in the movie. Tenoch plays Namor, the leader of the fictional underwater Talokan civilisation, and fans haven't been able to stop praising his acting and thirsting over his portrayal of the character.

Shortly after the film came out, pictures surfaced which appear to show that Tenoch's penis was edited out of the movie. Now, Tenoch has revealed which photos are real and whether or not Marvel had to digitally alter his bulge in the film.

Days after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came out, a fan tweeted, "GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK", alongside a still of what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes shot of the film next to an actual shot from the film. The two images suggested that Marvel had reduced the size of Tenoch's bulge for the movie and the tweet was liked over 100,000 times.

Now, Tenoch has responded to the theories. Talking to Rolling Stone, he said: "The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right. Without [the bulge]! That’s original. No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the real one is the photo on the right."

In other words, it looks as though the first shot in the viral tweet with the larger bulge was from the film and then the one with the smaller bulge was the behind-the-scenes pic. Taking this into consideration, it looks as though Marvel actually increased the size of Tenoch's bulge for the film.

Sure enough, the still in the tweet actually appears in the trailer for the film and the bulge is present.

It's pretty commonplace in movies for bulges to either be added to films or edited out depending on the content. Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM in 2019, Jason Derulo revealed that his bulge was actually edited out of Cats. He said: "[They] CGI'd the dick out. I could see it in the trailer. For sure."

So there we have it. The mystery of Tenoch's bulge has been solved.

