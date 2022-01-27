The Batman director reveals the inspiration behind Robert Pattinson's emo aesthetic

By Jazmin Duribe

"The truth is that he is a kind of drug addict. His drug is his addiction to this drive for revenge. He’s like a Batman Kurt Cobain."

The Batman director Matt Reeves has explained the inspiration behind Robert Pattinson's emo aesthetic in the upcoming blockbuster.

As you know, Robert Pattinson will be taking on the iconic role of Batman in The Batman, which is scheduled to be released in March. The movie, which will be the longest Batman film ever, will see the Twilight actor star alongside Zoë Kravitz, who will play Catwoman.

Fans are excited to see the Defender of Gotham in action, but following the release of the epic trailer in 2021, there's one thing people couldn't help but mention: R-Patz's smokey emo eyeliner.

The Batman director reveals why he chose to give Robert Pattinson's Batman an 'emo' look. Picture: DC Entertainment/Warner Bros. via Alamy

Yes, once the bat mask was whipped off it was hard to ignore his smudged eyeliner lewk that would have made My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way extremely proud. Many couldn't help but ask, is Batman an emo now? A goth, perhaps? Well, not exactly.

In an interview with Esquire, Matt revealed that the smudged eyeliner look is inspired by his favourite grungy rock music, particularly that of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. "You can’t wear a cowl and not wear that. All of the Batmen wear that," he told the publication.

"I just loved the idea of taking off [the mask] and under that there’s the sweating and the dripping and the whole theatricality of becoming this character."

He added: "Early on, when I was writing, I started listening to Nirvana, and there was something about [Nevermind song] 'Something in the Way', which is in the first trailer, which is part of the voice of that character. When I considered, 'How do you do Bruce Wayne in a way that hasn’t been seen before?' I started thinking, 'What if some tragedy happened [ie: Wayne sees his parents murdered] and this guy becomes so reclusive, we don’t know what he’s doing? Is this guy some kind of wayward, reckless, drug addict?'

The Batman. Picture: DC Entertainment/Warner Bros. via Alamy

"And the truth is that he is a kind of drug addict. His drug is his addiction to this drive for revenge. He’s like a Batman Kurt Cobain."

If you want to see Robert's eyeliner on the big screen you won't have too long to wait. The Batman hits theatres on March 4.