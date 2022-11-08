The Crown season 5 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Sam Prance

The Crown season 5 will be released on Netflix on November 9th at midnight PDT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The wait is over! The Crown season 5 drops in mere hours but what time does the hit Netflix show come out where you live?

Ever since The Crown season 4 ended, viewers have been desperate for another season. The Crown season 5 introduces us to a brand new cast including Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. Based on real royal events from the 1990s, it looks set to be the show's most dramatic season yet.

The Crown season 5 comes out on November 9th and, as always, Netflix are set to release the show simultaneously around the world at midnight Pacific Time. However, the exact time that The Crown season 5 will appear on your personal Netflix account will depend on the country you're in. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of international release times.

Scroll down to find out when The Crown season 5 is set to come out on Netflix in your country and elsewhere in the world.

When does The Crown season 5 come out on Netflix?

The Crown season 5 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

The Crown season 5 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

The Crown season 5 will be released on Wednesday, November 9th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are The Crown season 5 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Winter Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Winter Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 13:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

When does The Crown season 5 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in The Crown season 5?

Set in the 1990s, The Crown season 5 is set to follow various pivotal events during Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like we'll see the dissolution of Charles and Diana's marriage including their public interviews during that time. We'll also see how the Queen interacts with Prime Ministers John Major and Tony Blair.