The Idol has been cancelled by HBO after one season

29 August 2023, 11:36

Lily-Rose Depp explains The Idol ending

By Sam Prance

Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd will not return to film The Idol season 2.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

HBO have announced that they've officially cancelled The Idol after the first season was panned by critics and viewers alike.

Shortly after The Idol first went into production, the series was plagued with controversy. An original version of the show was scrapped and, in March 2023, Rolling Stone published a profile in which crew members alleged that there was toxic on-set behaviour. The show was then blasted in reviews and criticised for its "gratuitous" sex scenes and "nonsensical" plot.

Now, HBO have confirmed that The Idol won't be returning for a second season with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

READ MORE: The Idol viewers blast show over Jocelyn and Tedros twist ending

The Idol has been cancelled by HBO after one season
The Idol has been cancelled by HBO after one season. Picture: HBO Max / Alamy Stock Photo

In a new statement, an HBO spokesperson said: "The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response."

However, in spite of these comments, they continued: "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season."

They ended the statement by saying: "We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work."

While the show had a negative reception on release, The Idol cast members had previously suggested that the show would return for season 2.

Speaking to Deadline, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who played, Jocelyn's co-manager Destiny, said: "I think that everyone's intention is to have a second season. This was never intended to be a limited series."

She added: "I'm not saying it's official, but there’s definitely a whole vast world that could be developed."

READ MORE: The Weeknd called out over "weird" Selena Gomez references in The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in The Idol
Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in The Idol. Picture: HBO Max/ Alamy Stock Photos

As it stands, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp are yet to comment on the show's cancellation.

What do you think? Are you sad The Idol has ended?

Read more The Idol news here:

WATCH: Peach PRC paints a self-portrait and teases Paris Hilton collaboration

Peach PRC Paints A Self-Portrait And Answers Questions About Her Life | Portrait Mode

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

You

XO Kitty season 2: Everything we know so far

XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Heartstopper season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, plot and book spoilers

Heartstopper season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, plot and book spoilers

Heartstopper

Riverdale producer explains why Archie and Jughead never kissed despite dating

Riverdale producer reveals why Archie and Jughead were never shown hooking up

Riverdale

Trending on PopBuzz

Ariana Grande fans slam Matthew Judon for accusing her of causing Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande fans slam Matthew Judon for accusing her of causing Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande jokes 'fan bullying' led her to scrap original Yours Truly album cover

Ariana Grande explains why she scrapped "horrible" original Yours Truly album cover

Ariana Grande

Who are Selena Gomez's Single Soon lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who are Selena Gomez's Single Soon lyrics about? The meaning explained

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education