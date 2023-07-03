The Idol ending explained: Viewers blast show over Jocelyn and Tedros twist ending

Lily-Rose Depp explains The Idol ending

By Sam Prance

People are calling The Idol one of "the worst" shows of all time following the season finale.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Well, it's over. After five long weeks, The Idol is finished. How does it end though and what happens to Jocelyn and Tedros?

The Idol was plagued with controversy before it even debuted. Members of the crew told Rolling Stone that the environment on set was toxic and they said that the show is "torture porn". Sam Levinson and The Weeknd's collaboration has since been panned by both critics and viewers who've criticised the show's confusing script and uncomfortable sex scenes.

READ MORE: The Weeknd called out over "weird" Selena Gomez references in The Idol

Now, the final episode of The Idol has aired. There's a big twist but people are calling it one of the "worst" TV shows ever.

How does The Idol end?

The Idol ending explained: What happens to Jocelyn and Tedros? Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, HBO

At the start of The Idol episode 5, it appears that Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) is done with Tedros (The Weeknd). She decides to do a showcase of her new music for her label and asks them to let the artists Tedros discovered support her. It then appears that Tedros is removed from Jocelyn's life. Instead of a Jocelyn profile, Talia writes a big Tedros exposé in Vanity Fair.

Do Jocelyn and Tedros end up together in The Idol?

Fast forward, six weeks later and Jocelyn has released three hit singles in a row and it's the first night of her stadium tour. It looks like Tedros is trying to sneak into the stadium but Jocelyn has actually invited him personally. Jocelyn tells Tedros: "None of this means as much without you. I don’t like being apart."

It's also implied that Jocelyn was never actually abused by her mother and she simply made it all up so that Tedros would push her further creatively. The hairbrush that Jocelyn was allegedly abused with is actually completely brand new.

When Jocelyn takes to the stage, she then asks her fans to welcome the love of her life. Tedros then appears and kisses Jocelyn. Finally, she whispers in his ear: "You’re mine. Forever. Now go stand over there."

It's safe to say that people are unimpressed. Reacting to the finale, one viewer tweeted: "The idol hands down wins an award for worst show to ever have been made because it was just that terrible."

Another wrote: "the idol is officially the worst tv show i’ve ever watched. it made no fkn sense. [sic]"

The idol hands down wins an award for worst show to ever have been made because it was just that terrible #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/n85BW8N7CS — Lusey (@itsslusey) July 3, 2023

Jocelyn getting back with tedros at the end….#THEIDOL



pic.twitter.com/NoFv7XNfHu — DEEAHGO |🩸bal devoteey (@urinternetgay) July 3, 2023

the idol is officially the worst tv show i’ve ever watched. it made no fkn sense. worst 5 hours of my life ever spent. — zoe 🎬 (@gngzoe) July 3, 2023

The Idol finale is one of the worst endings I’ve ever seen, gotta hand it to them — andy b (@andrebarrera) July 3, 2023

This show really didn’t have a direction at all like no storyline, no character development, just torture porn all the way. #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/uSYlFD8eCZ — 🐉 (@NickisBxlls) July 3, 2023

So Jocelyn was never abused by her mother she's literally lied about everything to manipulate everyone including Tedros #TheIdol📷 pic.twitter.com/3LDYekPRrE — Tay ਏਓ (@JENNIEDEMIE) July 3, 2023

What does the ending of The Idol mean?

Discussing the meaning behind the ending in HBO's Inside the Episode, Lily-Rose Depp said: “I think a lot of the audience will watch maybe the first few episodes and think that this guy is taking advantage of her. By the end he realizes that she knows exactly what he’s doing and she knows exactly what she’s doing."

Lily-Rose continued: "Jocelyn is a very calculated and strategic person. She knows exactly what she wants and she’ll stop at nothing to get it. Tedros was her muse and that she got what she needed out of him."

Meanwhile, Sam Levinson said: “Throughout the season, Jocelyn has been searching for inspiration. She’s looking to go to an uncomfortable place, and it’s just ultimately looking for that next song, that next album. Tedros becomes the conduit for that creative unlocking."

What did you think of how The Idol ended?

Read more The Idol news here: