The Idol: Release date, cast, plot, trailer and news about the HBO series

22 August 2022, 16:36

By Emma Kershaw

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd head to “the gutters of Hollywood” in new trailer for The Idol

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Looking to fill the Euphoria-shaped hole in your life? Luckily for you, The Idol has arrived to tide you over.

From Sam Levinson (creator of Euphoria) and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, The Idol is a raunchy series that has been self-proclaimed as “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood”. Basically, Euphoria walked so The Idol could run.

So far, we have a couple of teaser trailers that have given a few important details, including who is in the star-studded cast. Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd will be taking the lead roles, but there are plenty of other famous faces making an appearance.

The latest preview dropped on August 21st, and we already can’t wait to devour this dark and twisted saga. Here’s everything we know about HBO’s The Idol so far…

READ MORE: Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

The Idol trailer
The Idol trailer. Picture: HBO

When is The Idol released on HBO?

While there is not a confirmed release date for The Idol on HBO just yet, the trailers state it as “coming soon”.

However, in the comments of the previews, HBO has linked to a programming video, commenting, “check out what else is new on HBO in 2022,” which hints that the show may be released later this year. From this, we can expect a release date of Fall or Winter 2022.

We will update this article when we know more.

The Idol cast: Who is in The Idol on HBO?

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd will be joined by a whole host of big names. Per Deadline’s announcement, Lily-Rose and The Weekend will be joined by Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennot, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

Character details are currently unknown, and the full and final cast list remains unclear.

READ MORE: 11 burning questions that Euphoria season 3 needs to answer ASAP

The Idol plot: What is The Idol on HBO about?

As with the character details, the plot of HBO’s The Idol is mainly unknown, but the raunchy trailers certainly set the tone for a wild ride, à la Sam Levinson’s other work.

According to Deadline, the drama series follows "a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult," played by Lily-Rose and The Weeknd, respectively.

Both Lily-Rose and The Weeknd have been posting stills from the show to their Instagram accounts. You can also follow The Idol’s official Instagram account for more updates.

Is there a trailer for The Idol yet?

There are, in fact, two trailers at the time of writing this article.

The first teaser trailer was released on July 16th, with The Weeknd premiering it during his After Hours Til Dawn Tour at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

Released on August 21st, the second teaser trailer opens with the words “from the gutters of Hollywood”. The teaser begins with The Weeknd’s character answering the phone to, presumably Lily-Rose’s character, to which he says: “Hello, Angel”.

From there, several scenes include moody walking shots, screaming fans, sultry dance moves, and Dan Levy speaking the words: “This is sex?”

WATCH: House of the Dragon cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Game of Thrones Quiz'

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

House of the Dragon defend Aemma's "horrific" birth scene

House of the Dragon creators defend "horrific" birth scene in episode 1

House of the Dragon cast vs The Most Impossible Game of Thrones quizG

House of the Dragon cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Game of Thrones Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

House of the Dragon memes episode 1: All the best reactions

28 wild House of the Dragon memes that sum up episode 1

Viral

Does Laura end up with Massimo or Nacho in The Next 365 Days?

The Next 365 Days ending: Does Laura end up with Massimo or Nacho?

Dan Levy joins Sex Education

Dan Levy joins the cast of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education

Trending on PopBuzz

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde addresses backlash to her relationship with Harry Styles

Harry Styles

The News Agents podcast

The News Agents podcast with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel launches August 30th on Global Player

Podcasts

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson reunite

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson spark new collaboration rumours after surprise reunion

YouTubers

Girl Explaining Meme / Mamma Mia

15 girl explaining memes that are so niche they're actually god tier

Viral

Kylie Prew confirms she and JoJo have broken up again

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up again

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale