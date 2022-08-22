The Idol: Release date, cast, plot, trailer and news about the HBO series

By Emma Kershaw

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd head to “the gutters of Hollywood” in new trailer for The Idol

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Looking to fill the Euphoria-shaped hole in your life? Luckily for you, The Idol has arrived to tide you over.

From Sam Levinson (creator of Euphoria) and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, The Idol is a raunchy series that has been self-proclaimed as “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood”. Basically, Euphoria walked so The Idol could run.

So far, we have a couple of teaser trailers that have given a few important details, including who is in the star-studded cast. Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd will be taking the lead roles, but there are plenty of other famous faces making an appearance.

The latest preview dropped on August 21st, and we already can’t wait to devour this dark and twisted saga. Here’s everything we know about HBO’s The Idol so far…

READ MORE: Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

The Idol trailer. Picture: HBO

When is The Idol released on HBO?

While there is not a confirmed release date for The Idol on HBO just yet, the trailers state it as “coming soon”.

However, in the comments of the previews, HBO has linked to a programming video, commenting, “check out what else is new on HBO in 2022,” which hints that the show may be released later this year. From this, we can expect a release date of Fall or Winter 2022.

We will update this article when we know more.

The Idol cast: Who is in The Idol on HBO?

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd will be joined by a whole host of big names. Per Deadline’s announcement, Lily-Rose and The Weekend will be joined by Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennot, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

Character details are currently unknown, and the full and final cast list remains unclear.

READ MORE: 11 burning questions that Euphoria season 3 needs to answer ASAP

The Idol plot: What is The Idol on HBO about?

As with the character details, the plot of HBO’s The Idol is mainly unknown, but the raunchy trailers certainly set the tone for a wild ride, à la Sam Levinson’s other work.

According to Deadline, the drama series follows "a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult," played by Lily-Rose and The Weeknd, respectively.

Both Lily-Rose and The Weeknd have been posting stills from the show to their Instagram accounts. You can also follow The Idol’s official Instagram account for more updates.

Is there a trailer for The Idol yet?

There are, in fact, two trailers at the time of writing this article.

The first teaser trailer was released on July 16th, with The Weeknd premiering it during his After Hours Til Dawn Tour at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

Released on August 21st, the second teaser trailer opens with the words “from the gutters of Hollywood”. The teaser begins with The Weeknd’s character answering the phone to, presumably Lily-Rose’s character, to which he says: “Hello, Angel”.

From there, several scenes include moody walking shots, screaming fans, sultry dance moves, and Dan Levy speaking the words: “This is sex?”