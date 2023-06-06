The Idol cast defend the show's explicit sex scenes following backlash

By Sam Prance

"If there’s an actress or actor who’s not comfortable with a role, don’t do it. Read the script, set your boundaries."

The Idol cast have addressed the backlash to the show's explicit sex scenes and said they were "well" taken care of on set.

Before The Idol even premiered on Sunday (Jun 4), the HBO show was plagued with controversy. Members of the crew told Rolling Stone that the environment on set was toxic and they complained that the show is "torture porn". Since the first episode dropped, people have criticised The Idol for its "gratuitous" and "uncomfortable" nudity and sex scenes.

Now, members of the cast have defended the show in a new profile for The Guardian and denied that it is "misogynistic".

Discussing the sex scenes, Hari Nef, who plays Vanity Fair writer Talia, said: "I think Sam is reflecting porn culture back to its audience." Explaining their purpose, she continued: "It reflects a lot of conversations I’ve had with girls my age unpacking the desires of our generation and how they square with the core tenets of feminism and where we go from here."

As for the on set environment, Hari added: "Lily-Rose [Depp] has stated explicitly that she felt safe, and that this is her work as much as anybody else. If there’s an actress or actor who’s not comfortable with a role, don’t do it. Read the script, set your boundaries." She also said: "I would do everything Lily-Rose did in this show."

Meanwhile, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Jocelyn's co-manager Destiny, said: "Due to the fact that we were doing something more risqué, the climate around us all was one in which we were taken care of very well."

She stated: "We were asked for our ideas, it was very collaborative and creative. Sam didn’t come in with an ego."

Jane Adams, who plays record label exec Nikki was also quick to praise Sam. She said: "I think a lot of people have their head right up their ass – honest to God, I really do. Everything becomes about politics and it’s boring. Sam’s a storyteller. Certain stories are upsetting or challenging. But are we going to censor them?"

