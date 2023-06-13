The Idol viewers blast The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's "cringe" sex scene in episode 2

Lily Rose-Depp took singing lessons to play Jocelyn in The Idol

By Sam Prance

It's safe to say that people are not impressed by Tedros and Jocelyn's sex scene in The Idol episode 2.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Idol episode 2 features a very notable sex scene between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's characters and people have thoughts.

Before The Idol even came out, the show faced criticism for its sex scenes. Members of the crew told Rolling Stone that the show was essentially "torture porn" and had veered far from what they initially signed up for. Since the TV series debuted last week, people have complained that The Idol's nudity and explicit scenes are "gratuitous" and "unnecessary".

Now, The Idol is breaking the internet with a viral sex scene involving Tedros (The Weeknd) and Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) in episode 2. People are comparing it to Wattpad fanfiction and British GQ has labelled it the "worst sex scene in history".

READ MORE: The Weeknd called out over "weird" Selena Gomez references in The Idol

The Idol viewers blast The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's "cringe" sex scene in episode 2. Picture: HBO

In episode 2, Jocelyn's relationship with Tedros develops much further and one scene involves Tedros making a blindfolded Jocelyn pose and perform sex acts for him. While doing so, Tedros engages in some dirty talk such as: "You look like a treat," "Imagine my tongue on your pussy — my fat tongue," and "Stretch that tiny little pussy for me".

And it turns out that viewers are not impressed. One person tweeted, "I will never see the weeknd the same after this," as well as "the weeknd is one of my top artists I know he be dirty af but this was just cringe".

Another wrote: "Someone said this sounds like wattpad dialogue."

I will never see the weeknd the same after this #theidol pic.twitter.com/m2kTrDLDJw — Melissa 🥀 (@melissaxperez_) June 12, 2023

Like bro the weeknd is one of my top artists I know he be dirty af but this was just cringe 😭 — Melissa 🥀 (@melissaxperez_) June 12, 2023

Someone said this sounds like wattpad dialogue #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/EtuEY4NOuH — Melissa 🥀 (@melissaxperez_) June 12, 2023

I really need Abel to get dragged for this nasty scene in The Idol pic.twitter.com/WkaHIXOUzk — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) June 12, 2023

me when the weeknd started talking in that bedroom sex scene #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/OskSsabFOj — cas (@Mystopian) June 12, 2023

That scene in the idol ep 2 between Joslyn and Tedros pic.twitter.com/lxNsy1Hn8h — Duff (@lukedanielduff) June 12, 2023

me during all the sex scenes on the idol pic.twitter.com/47bzgFXPKp — 🦋 (@CHRYS4LIS_) June 12, 2023

Other viewers, have rushed to the show's defence. Writer Mathew Rodriguez tweeted: "i just watched that clip from the idol and it is -- very normal sex talk??? like, i'm sorry the things you talk about sexually IRL or texting will always sound weird said out loud."

Some people also argued that Tedros is supposed to be slimy and the scene is supposed to be cringe: "i’m sorry but the idol’s corny sex talk is EXTREMELY accurate straight guy dom top representation."

i just watched that clip from the idol and it is -- very normal sex talk??? like, i'm sorry the things you talk about sexually IRL or texting will always sound weird said out loud — 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@mathewrodriguez) June 12, 2023

i’m sorry but the idol’s corny sex talk is EXTREMELY accurate straight guy dom top representation — stasis baby (@HarronWawker) June 13, 2023

he actually say those things in a lot of his songs, but still talking and singing is different — Leon Dante (@itboyleon) June 12, 2023

As it stands, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp are yet to comment on the scene. We shall update you if they do.

What did you think of the sex scene?

Read more The Idol news here: