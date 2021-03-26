The Irregulars season 2: Everything we know so far

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be a season 2 of The Irregulars? Here's everything we know so far.

Netflix's new supernatural teen series The Irregulars has finally been released, and after 8 intense episodes, we're already dying for more.

Bringing a fresh (and spooky!) twist to the world of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes, The Irregulars places a group of teenagers at the centre of the story. Bea (Thaddea Graham), Billy (Jojo Macari), Spike (McKell David) and Jessie (Darci Shaw), along with a sheltered prince called Leo (Harrison Osterfield) investigate a series of supernatural occurrences in London at the request of Dr. John Watson.

As viewers soon find out, things aren't all that they seem and their investigations begin to take several turns. The ending of the first season leaves viewers dying to see more, and desperate for answers to their lingering questions.

If you haven't finished the series yet, go and watch it! If you have finished, then it's time to talk about what could possibly happen in season 2 – if Netflix give it the go ahead, that is.

Here's everything we know so far about the potential second season of The Irregulars on Netflix...

Will there be an Irregulars season 2? Picture: Netflix

The Irregulars season 2: Has it been confirmed?

Seeing as the first season has only just been released on Netflix, it'll likely be a while until the streaming service say anything about whether or not a second season has been given the green light.

Fans of the series will have to wait a few months before Netflix confirm season 2.

When will The Irregulars season 2 come out?

This all depends on whether or not Netflix give the go ahead for a second season, obviously.

Filming for The Irregulars season 1 began in the UK in December 2019, and continued through to March 2020 until it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming then resumed in August 2020, where the cast and crew completed the season. Based on the cast's Instagram photos, filming wrapped in September 2020.

Based on that schedule, it looks like the show takes around 5 months to film. If season 2 is confirmed by Netflix, it likely won't be released until 2022.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the ending of The Irregulars!

The Irregulars cast: Who will return for season 2? Picture: Netflix

The Irregulars season 2 cast: Which characters will return?

If the show gets picked up for another season, viewers can expect to see Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, McKell David, Darci Shaw and Harrison Osterfield all back in action as Bea, Billy, Spike, Jessie and Leo respectively.

Royce Pierreson will also likely return as Dr. John Watson.

Expect a whole host of new cast members to join the cast in a potential second season as well. There'll be plenty of new supernatural threats and sinister characters waiting for the Irregulars should they return.

The Irregulars season 2 plot: What will happen next?

After an intense finale, season 1 ends with the Rip finally being closed by Jessie. However, Sherlock and Bea and Jessie's mum Alice get sucked into purgatory and trapped on the other side of the Rip. The closing of the Rip also means that all the supernatural threats are now gone and things are back to normal. As a result, season 2 could look very different.

Leo agreed to go to Europe and marry Princess Helena in exchange for Billy's freedom, so season 2 will likely explore the repercussions of that decision, from both Leo and Bea's perspectives. It may also pave the way for Bea and Billy to grow closer. Jessie and Spike will hopefully still be a thing if we return.

It looks like Watson will still work with the Irregulars too, but their relationship will have no doubt changed for the better. After Watson and Bea's emotional conversation at the end of the season, it looks like a new level of trust and understanding has been formed.

So what will the Irregulars have to face next? If the Rip remains closed, what kind of threats will the teens face next? Or will the Rip somehow be reopened again, allowing either Sherlock and Alice to possibly escape purgatory or one of the Irregulars to enter it? Could we end up exploring what lies beyond the Rip in the other dimensions that Alice mentioned?

Honestly? Bring on season 2!