The Kissing Booth 3 will be released in August

By Cari Williams

After a cheeky teaser video from Joey and Joel, The Kissing Booth finally has a release date for this summer.

Clear all your plans for August because The Kissing Booth 3 finally has a release date.

The Kissing Booth 2 only came out in 2020 but Netflix had already confirmed that a third instalment of the hit film franchise had already been filmed, and fans were dying to know what's going to happen in Elle and Noah's future.

Well today (April 27), Joel Courtney and Joey King, who play Lee and Elle in the films, teased in a brief video on Instagram that SOMETHING is coming "real soon, like really, really soon", with Joel being seemingly desperate to tell us the news.

Joey says that they can't quite share yet, and the back and forth between the pair has us craving updates.

The Kissing Booth 3 release date. Picture: Netflix

The Instagram account @thekissingboothnetflix also commented on the post, "wait until you guys hear this 😍" and honestly, fans were losing it.

Netflix followed that up later with a trailer featuring all the movies they'll be releasing this summer, including exclusive clips from The Kissing Booth 3.

Near the end of the trailer, Joel says "I got so excited, I ate 11 churros". To which Joey responds: Ate 11? Hmmm." Was that a not-so-subtle hint that the film drops on August 11th? We think so!

The Kissing Booth 3 will be the final part to the franchise, wrapping up the storylines of Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Lee (Joel Courtney), and taking them in to adulthood. However, this time we have no inkling of where the story might go because, unlike the previous two films which followed Beth Reekles’ novels of the same name, the third book in that series has not been released yet.

Luckily for us, director Vince Marcello has previously hinted at the plot and ending, saying that the third film will be a "culmination of this coming of age story – not just for Elle, but for Noah and Lee, as well." Does this mean we'll get the happily ever after we all want? Or will the closing of a chapter signify the end of more than just the franchise?

Nevertheless, apparently it will be "a joyful and emotionally satisfying ending to The Kissing Booth".

But what do you think? Will you be satisfied or do you never want The Kissing Booth to end?