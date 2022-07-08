The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

By Sam Prance

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2? Here's everything we know about the future of the Prime Video show.

The world cannot get enough of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video but will there be a second season of the show?

It is no surprise that The Summer I Turned Pretty is a hit. Based on the trilogy of books by Jenny Han of To All the Boys I've Loved Before fame, The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of Belly (Lola Tung) and her romantic escapades with a boy named Cam (David Ianco), her first crush Conrad (Christopher Briney) and his cute brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The Summer I Turned Pretty ends with Belly finally choosing who she wants to be with. Naturally, fans want to see if their relationship lasts. With that in mind, here's every single piece of information we know so far about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, including the release date, cast, trailers, plot details, spoilers and news about what's to come.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 come out?

Has The Summer I Turned Pretty been renewed for season 2?

Yes! Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty needn't worry about whether or not there is more of the teen drama to look forward to. Weeks before season 1 even dropped, Deadline confirmed that Prime Video had given The Summer I Turned Pretty the greenlight for a second season. Just like season 1, Jenny Han will return as a showrunner and writer on the series.

Given that there are three The Summer I Turned Pretty books, and season 1 only covers the first, it seems likely that we will be getting a third season too.

When is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release date?

As it stands, Prime Video are yet to reveal when The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is coming out. However, considering that it's already been renewed, we imagine that filming will begin in the coming months. Just like season 1, we reckon that Prime Video will be aiming to drop season 2 in summer so a June/July 2023 release date is possible.

Prime Video are yet to reveal how many episodes they've ordered for season 2 but there's a good chance that there will be the same amount as season 1, so seven new episodes in total.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY SEASON 1!

If you haven't finished all seven episodes, bookmark this page and come back once you're done. You've been warned!

Who will be in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast?

Prime Video haven't confirmed who will be back for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 at the moment but, based on the books, our bet is that pretty much all the main characters will return. In other words, expect Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Cornad), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Sean Kaufman (Steven) and Minnie Mills (Shayla) to all come back.

Meanwhile, our favourite mums, Jackie Chung (Laurel), Rachel Blanchard (Susannah), and their love interests both past and present, Alfredo Narciso (Cleveland), Colin Ferguson (John) and Tom Everett Scott (Adam), should get more storylines in season 2.

As for the show's recurring characters, it's currently unclear if Summer Madison (Nicole), Rain Spencer (Taylor) and David Ianco (Cam) will be in season 2. Cam actually doesn't appear in the books outside of the first but anything is possible.

It's also likely that some new characters will be introduced to the show.

What will happen in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 is a pretty loyal adaptation of the entire first book so our guess is that season 2 will be an adaptation of the second book: It's Not Summer Without You. If so, we're sorry to report that Susannah tragically dies in the second book and this causes Conrad to grow distant from Belly and insist that she be with Jeremiah instead of him.

The It's Not Summer Without You book synopsis reads: "It used to be that Belly counted the days until summer - until she was back at Cousins Beach with Conrad and Jeremiah. But not this year. Not after Susannah got sick again, and Conrad stopped caring. Everything that was right and good has fallen apart, leaving Belly wishing summer would never come."

It goes on: "But when Jeremiah calls saying Conrad has disappeared, Belly knows what she must do to make things right again. And it can only happen back at the beach house, the three of them together, the way things used to be. If this summer really and truly is the last summer, it should end the way it started – at Cousins Beach."

In other words, Belly and Jeremiah's potential romance is far from over and, if season 2 doesn't stray far from the book, there's a lot of heartbreak and grief to come in season 2.

Is there a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer?

Prime Video haven't released any The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 teasers or trailers at the moment but we shall update you as soon as they do.