The Watcher season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

By Sam Prance

Will there be a The Watcher season 2? Here's everything we know about the future of the Netflix show.

The Watcher instantly took the internet by storm and Netflix have now revealed that they've renewed it for a second season.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and based on a true story, The Watcher follows a couple who purchase and move into their dream home. However, it soon becomes clear that Dean and Nora Braddock are not welcome where they live. Not only do they have creepy neighbours but they also begin receiving threatening letters from someone named The Watcher.

Season 1 ends leaving fans wanting more but what will happen in the second season? Here's everything we know so far about The Watcher season 2, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about the future of the drama.

When does The Watcher season 2 come out on Netflix?

Will there be a The Watcher season 2?

On 7 November 2022, Variety confirmed that Netflix had renewed The Watcher for a second season. They also revealed that Netflix had ordered two more seasons of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as an anthology series. It's currently unclear if The Watcher will become an anthology series like Monster or continue the same story told in season 1.

When is The Watcher season 2 release date?

As it stands, Netflix haven't confirmed a release date for The Watcher season 2 just yet. Netflix often wait around a year between releasing new seasons of their shows so it's likely that we won't see a second season of the hit TV show until October 2023 at the earliest.

Season 1 has 10 episodes and we imagine that season 2 will be a similar length.

WARNING: THE WATCHER SEASON 1 SPOILERS BELOW

What will happen in The Watcher season 2?

Given that The Watcher ends with the mystery of who The Watcher is still unsolved, there's room for a second season of the show to explore that further. The mystery hasn't been solved in real life but the show diverts from the true story a lot, so there's no reason why season 2 couldn't go down an even more fictional route.

It's also possible that The Watcher could become an anthology series about different families who are stalked in their own homes. If so, there's room for season 2 to explore another true story or be completely fictional.

Who will be in The Watcher season 2 cast?

This all depends on what direction a potential second season takes. If The Watcher season 2 continues to tell the story of the Braddocks, we reckon that all the main cast will be back. In other words, expect to see: Naomi Watts (Nora), Bobby Cannavale (Dean), Isabel Gravitt (Ellie) and Luke David Blumm (Carter) return as the Braddock family.

It's also likely that the ensemble cast: Jennifer Coolidge (Karen), Margo Martindale (Maureen), Mia Farrow (Pearl), Terry Kinley (Jasper), Christopher MacDonald (Detective Chamberland) and Joe Mantello (John Graff) will be back for more.

Given that Noma Dumezweni and Richard Kind's characters, Theodora and Mitch, both die, it's unlikely that they'll be reprising their roles.

However, if the show becomes an anthology series, there's room for any of the cast to return as new characters.

We also imagine that season 2 would feature of plenty new faces.

Is there a The Watcher season 2 trailer?

There's no The Watcher season 2 trailer just yet but we shall update you as soon as there is one.