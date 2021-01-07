When does The Wilds season 2 come out? Here's what we know

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be a season 2 of The Wilds? Here's everything we know about the release date, plot, cast and trailers.

If you haven't watched The Wilds on Amazon Prime yet, what have you been doing with your life?

The new survivalist teen drama has been described as LOST-meets-Pretty Little Liars but honestly, it's on its own level. After just 10 episodes, fans have been left absolutely hooked on the mystery surrounding a group of teen girls stranded on a deserted island.

The good news is that The Wilds season 2 has already been renewed. The slightly bad news is that we're going to have to wait a while for the answers to all our burning questions.

Here's what we know so far about The Wilds season 2 release date, which cast members will be returning and what will happen next.

When will The Wilds season 2 be released?

The Wilds season 2 release date: When does it come out? Picture: Amazon Prime

The Wilds season 2 was confirmed shortly after the first season dropped on Amazon Prime. So far, there's no official release date for season 2 yet but writing and production is already underway.

Season 1 began filming in October 2019, in various locations across New Zealand. It took almost a year for the show to be released but given the popularity of the series, we hopefully won't have to wait too long for season 2. Due to COVID-19 restrictions however, there may still be some delays in production.

Our best guess? Expect to see The Wilds season 2 in early 2022.

The Wilds season 2 cast: Who is returning?

Sarah Pidgeon (Leah), Sophia Ali (Fatin), Jenna Clause (Martha), Reign Edwards (Rachel), Mia Healey (Shelby), Shannon Berry (Dot), Helena Howard (Nora) and Erana James (Toni) will all return in season 2.

Rachel Griffiths, Barbara Eve Harris, Troy Winbush and Jarred Blakiston will all likely return too.

So far, no new cast members have been announced but it's possible that some new faces may join the cast as the Twilight of Adam guys.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Wilds season 2 ending!

What will happen in The Wilds season 2?

After a first season that was full of twists and lingering mysteries, there's plenty of juicy stuff for The Wilds season 2 to bring to the table, starting with the newly discovered Twilight of Adam group.

At the end of season 1, Leah discovered that the Dawn of Eden girls weren't the only group of "stranded" teens being watched. After escaping her room, Leah uncovered a surveillance room with screens showing a group of guys and a file on the desk called 'The Twilight of Adam'.

Season 2 will no doubt build on Leah's discovery but whether or not we'll get to know the guys in the same way we got to know the girls remains to be seen. There's still a lot more to uncover about the girls and season 2 will still focus on them.

Fans are hoping we learn what happened to Nora (extracted from the experiment?) and Martha (dead?!), who have yet to be seen in the present-day interview scenes. We'll also likely find out how Shelby discovered Nora's ulterior motives, and how she ended up with an ankle injury and a shaved head.

Season 2 will probably build up to the reveal of how the girls got off the island and into the bunker, and how long it took. Because honestly? Based on how well-healed Rachel's amputated hand is, it seems like it might have been a whiiiiile!

Is there a trailer for The Wilds season 2 yet?

There's no trailer just yet, but watch this space.