Timothée Chalamet or Tom Holland could play Willy Wonka in new prequel movie

By Jazmin Duribe

The new Willy Wonka movie will be released on 17 March 2023.

A Willy Wonka prequel is coming to a cinema near you – and it might be starring Timothée Chalamet or Tom Holland.

As you know, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is iconic. It's been having a moment on TikTok with the platform having its own Willy Wonka character in Duke Depp (no relation to Johnny, btw). Johnny Depp was the last actor to play Willy Wonka in the 2005 movie, while the role was originally played by Gene Wilder in 1971.

The plot details on the new movie are a little sparse right now, but we know it'll be an origin story for the character and how he came to own his infamous chocolate factory. And whether or not the much-loved Oompa Loompas will make an appearance, we don't know.

Timothée Chalamet or Tom Holland could play Willy Wonka in new prequel movie. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Warner Bros. Pictures, George Pimentel/Getty Images

But who will play the young Willy Wonka? Well, according to Collider, Warner Bros is considering Little Women actor Timothée and Spider-Man star Tom for the role. They weren't the first actors in the running for the titular role, though. In 2018, Collider reported that Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Ezra Miller had all been considered too.

Whoever gets the part, we're in for a long wait to see who actually bags the role of Mr Wonka. Warner Bros announced the movie will be released on 17 March 2023 and Variety reports that the studio plans to start casting the film very soon, with production due to start within the next couple of months.

