Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in new prequel movie

By Katie Louise Smith

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. You really do love to see it.

Important Timothée Chalamet news, everyone. We repeat: Important Timothée Chalamet news!

Back in January, it was announced that a Willy Wonka prequel movie, called Wonka, was in the works. Rumours about who would be playing the younger version of the iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory character soon went viral, with Tom Holland, Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and even Janelle Monáe's name all being thrown into the ring. Now, it seems as though we've finally found our Young Wonka.

Deadline has reported that Chalamet is set to take on the role of Willy Wonka in the upcoming prequel.

Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in prequel movie. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet will be the third actor to play the legendary chocolate factory owner in a Warner Bros movie. He'll follow in the footsteps of Gene Wilder, who starred as the iconic Wonka in the 1971 film, and Johnny Depp, who took on the Roald Dahl character in 2005, under Tim Burton's direction.

Details about the plot of the film are understandably well under wraps at the moment. Deadline's report hints at a very basic synopsis, reading: "Based on characters created by Roald Dahl, the story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory."

Deadline also says their sources have hinted that Chalamet will be showing off his singing and dancing skills as several musical numbers are reportedly set to appear in the film.

Wonka is currently set to be released on March 17th, 2023. It will be directed by Paul King, who also directed two of the best movies ever made: Paddington and Paddington 2.