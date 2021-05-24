Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in new prequel movie

24 May 2021, 16:47

By Katie Louise Smith

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. You really do love to see it.

Important Timothée Chalamet news, everyone. We repeat: Important Timothée Chalamet news!

Back in January, it was announced that a Willy Wonka prequel movie, called Wonka, was in the works. Rumours about who would be playing the younger version of the iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory character soon went viral, with Tom Holland, Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and even Janelle Monáe's name all being thrown into the ring. Now, it seems as though we've finally found our Young Wonka.

Deadline has reported that Chalamet is set to take on the role of Willy Wonka in the upcoming prequel.

Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in prequel movie
Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in prequel movie. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet will be the third actor to play the legendary chocolate factory owner in a Warner Bros movie. He'll follow in the footsteps of Gene Wilder, who starred as the iconic Wonka in the 1971 film, and Johnny Depp, who took on the Roald Dahl character in 2005, under Tim Burton's direction.

Details about the plot of the film are understandably well under wraps at the moment. Deadline's report hints at a very basic synopsis, reading: "Based on characters created by Roald Dahl, the story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory."

Deadline also says their sources have hinted that Chalamet will be showing off his singing and dancing skills as several musical numbers are reportedly set to appear in the film.

Wonka is currently set to be released on March 17th, 2023. It will be directed by Paul King, who also directed two of the best movies ever made: Paddington and Paddington 2.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Eurovision: Sign petition for Frock Destroyers to represent UK

Over 10,000 Eurovision fans sign petition for Frock Destroyers to represent UK in 2022

RuPaul's Drag Race

Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey: 16 facts about the Too Hot to Handle star you need to know
Netflix shows cancelled and ending in 2021

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2021 (so far)

Ryan O'Connell

Ryan O'Connell: 11 facts about the Special star you have to know
Anya Taylor-Joy: 16 facts

Anya Taylor-Joy: 17 facts about The Queen's Gambit actress you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes are roasting millennials

27 brutal Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes that are roasting millennials

Viral

Teen dies after pretending to take his own life for TikTok prank

Teen dies after pretending to take his own life for TikTok prank

Internet

TikTok's '10x Beauty Filter' trend uses Face App's Hollywood filter

How to get the Hollywood Filter on TikTok and FaceApp

Viral

Machine Gun Kelly painted his tongue black for the Billboard Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly painted his tongue black for the Billboard Music Awards and why?

Celeb

Demi Lovato says it's "harmful" to comment on other people's weight loss

Demi Lovato says it's "harmful" to comment on other people's weight loss

Demi Lovato

NikkieTutorials

NikkieTutorials: 19 facts about YouTuber Nikkie de Jager you need to know

YouTubers

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale