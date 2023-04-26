Timothée Chalamet suffered stomach cramps from eating "too much chocolate" filming Wonka

By Sam Prance

Timothée Chalamet swam in actual melted chocolate while filming the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel.

They say you can never have too much of a good thing but Timothée Chalamet may have just proven that wrong with Wonka.

In 2021, it was announced that Timothée Chalamet would be playing the role of Willy Wonka in a brand new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel film. Set long before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka will explore what Willy Wonka was like before he had a chocolate factory. The movie debuts in cinemas on December 15th this year.

Now, Timothée has opened up about what fans can expect from the film and he's revealed hat he ate so much chocolate while filming Wonka that he suffered from serious "stomach aches".

Timothée Chalamet got stomach cramps from eating "too much chocolate" on the set of Wonka. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon, WARNER BROS. / Alamy Stock Photo

According to Variety, Timothée discussed Wonka at CinemaCon and confirmed that he swims in actual melted chocolate in the movie. He then revealed that he ate "too much chocolate" and often had "stomach aches" on set. In other words, as appealing as it may sound, don't try swimming in chocolate at home.

Speaking about the role further, Timothée described it as a "dream come true". He also assured fans that this won't be a "cynical" take on the character of Wonka. Instead, "this is a Willy that’s full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier."

Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Elsewhere, it's been confirmed that Hugh Grant will play an Oompa Loompa in the film and Timothée has over half a dozen musical numbers. Bring on December 15th!