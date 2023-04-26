Timothée Chalamet suffered stomach cramps from eating "too much chocolate" filming Wonka

26 April 2023, 11:53

Timothee Chalamet goes shirtless at the 2022 Oscars

By Sam Prance

Timothée Chalamet swam in actual melted chocolate while filming the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They say you can never have too much of a good thing but Timothée Chalamet may have just proven that wrong with Wonka.

In 2021, it was announced that Timothée Chalamet would be playing the role of Willy Wonka in a brand new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel film. Set long before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka will explore what Willy Wonka was like before he had a chocolate factory. The movie debuts in cinemas on December 15th this year.

Now, Timothée has opened up about what fans can expect from the film and he's revealed hat he ate so much chocolate while filming Wonka that he suffered from serious "stomach aches".

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating and the memes are hilarious

Timothée Chalamet got stomach cramps from eating "too much chocolate" on the set of Wonka
Timothée Chalamet got stomach cramps from eating "too much chocolate" on the set of Wonka. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon, WARNER BROS. / Alamy Stock Photo

According to Variety, Timothée discussed Wonka at CinemaCon and confirmed that he swims in actual melted chocolate in the movie. He then revealed that he ate "too much chocolate" and often had "stomach aches" on set. In other words, as appealing as it may sound, don't try swimming in chocolate at home.

Speaking about the role further, Timothée described it as a "dream come true". He also assured fans that this won't be a "cynical" take on the character of Wonka. Instead, "this is a Willy that’s full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier."

Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Elsewhere, it's been confirmed that Hugh Grant will play an Oompa Loompa in the film and Timothée has over half a dozen musical numbers. Bring on December 15th!

WATCH: FLO spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth

FLO Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Ryan Gosling admits he doubted he didn't have enough "Ken-ergy" before playing Ken

Ryan Gosling says he "doubted" himself as Ken before joining Barbie cast

Josh Peck says he thinks Jennette McCurdy blocked him after asking to scrap her podcast interview

Josh Peck criticised for Jennette McCurdy comments in podcast episode

Celeb

Disney recast David in live-action Lilo & Stitch after racist posts resurface

Disney recast David in live-action Lilo & Stitch after racist posts resurface

How to watch Scream 6 online: Is there a streaming release date?

How to watch Scream 6 online: Here's when and where it's available to stream

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are furious that Shayla won't be back in season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are furious that Shayla won't be in season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Trending on PopBuzz

JoJo Siwa opens up about how being a child star has affected her sex life

JoJo Siwa says she can't have sex like normal teenagers because of her fame

Celeb

Sofia Richie's wedding has gone viral and people are obsessed with her outfits

Sofia Richie's wedding has gone viral and people are obsessed with her outfits

Celeb

Zendaya says she struggles to understand Tom Holland's British accent

Zendaya says she struggles to understand Tom Holland's British slang

Celeb

Halsey says they use breast milk as part of their skincare routine

Halsey says they use breast milk as part of their skincare routine

Halsey

Taylor Swift explains her hand injury on The Eras Tour and it involves Mercury in retrograde

Taylor Swift explains how her hand injury on The Eras Tour happened

Taylor Swift

Zendaya said she couldn't even hear herself sing thanks to the crowd noise at Coachella

Zendaya explains how her Coachella vocals were affected by the crowd noise

News

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education