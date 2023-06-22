People think The Simpsons predicted the missing Titanic submarine

"What do you mean The Simpsons predicted the titanic submarine incident?"

From Richard Branson going to space to Donald Trump's presidency, there's been countless episodes of The Simpsons over the years that seem to have 'predicted' huge news stories and historical happenings. Now people think the show has predicted the terrifying missing Titanic submarine situation.

Last Sunday (Jun 18), reports emerged that a submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions had lost communication and gone missing while on a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic. Five people were on board. A huge search and rescue operation is now currently underway.

Days after the sub went missing, people have now clocked that The Simpsons appears to have 'predicted' the horrifying events. The season 17 episode titled 'Homer's Paternity Coot' shares some very eerie similarities with the current situation.

Viewers believe The Simpsons appears to have 'predicted' the missing Titanic sub situation. Picture: Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, 20th Television

In the episode, which first aired in 2006, Homer joins his 'long-lost father' Mason Fairbanks on a mission in search of the 'Treasure of Piso Mojado'. As the pair head to the bottom of the ocean in two small, singular submarines, they come across a shipwreck that's broken in to two parts, much like the Titanic.

After securing the treasure, Homer gets lost in the depths on the way back to the surface and ends up getting stuck and unable to move his sub.

The warning signs in the sub then reveal that his oxygen is low before the oxygen runs out completely. Homer passes out but is later rescued by Fairbanks and wakes up in hospital three days later after being in a coma.

Of course, people are drawing similarities between the episode and the real-life situation with the OceanGate submersible.

Wildly enough, former Simpsons writer and producer Mike Reiss previously took part in one of OceanGate's dives to the Titanic back in 2022.

Describing the experience in an interview with NBC Bay Area, Mike revealed: "It's a long waiver you sign. I remember seeing 'death' three times on page one."

Mike's wife Denise, who was meant to be on that same dive but couldn't due to COVID, added that Mike took a paper and pen on the trip so he could write his last jokes or notes, just in case anything happened.

At time of publishing, the search and rescue mission for the submarine is still ongoing.

Here's hoping they're found.

