To All the Boys 3 has only been out in the world for a few hours and fans are already loving it.

As the final instalment in the To All the Boys series, Always and Forever follows Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky's (Noah Centineo) relationship as they graduate and start preparing for college. The film brings a sweet conclusion to their love story but there's one major part of Lara Jean's life that fans are eager to hear more from... John Ambrose.

John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) became a huge fan favourite in To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You, leaving half of the viewers wishing that LJ had ended up with him instead. Fans were hoping to see him again in the third film, as he makes a brief appearance in the Always and Forever, Lara Jean book. However, he was not featured in any of the trailers or promotional photos for the movie.

So, is John Ambrose in To All The Boys 3? Well...

Why is John Ambrose not in To All the Boys 3?

Nope. John Ambrose does not appear in To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

The last time we see John Ambrose McClaren is in To All the Boys 2, when he is left outside in the snow after Lara Jean ends up choosing Peter. Lara Jean kisses him but they both soon realise that she's still in love with Peter.

No official explanation has been revealed just yet as to why John Ambrose didn't pop back up in the third film, especially since he appears in the third book.

The reason that viewers don't get to see what happens to him in the third film is likely because Always and Forever focuses on Lara Jean and Peter's senior year, their big college decisions and the future of their relationship. John Ambrose's appearance in the book is minor and doesn't really have any impact on Lara Jean's future.

What happens to John Ambrose in the books?

There's quite a number of sub-plots and character appearances from the third To All the Boys book that didn't make it into the final film. John Ambrose reappearing is one of them, although he doesn't have as big of a role as he had in P.S. I Love You.

John Ambrose returns in the Always and Forever book and he briefly reunites with Lara Jean, but it doesn't have anything to do with their relationship. The two meet again to mourn the loss of a beloved character. It's also revealed that he is dating a girl named Dipti and later gets accepted into The College of William & Mary, the same college that Lara Jean was originally planning to go to after she gets rejected from University of Virginia.

