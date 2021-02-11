To All The Boys 3 release time: When does Always and Forever come out on Netflix?

By Katie Louise Smith

To All The Boys 3 will be released on Netflix at 12pm PST on Friday 12th February. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

It's time! To All the Boys 3: Always and Forever is finally here, and we're about wrap up Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's love story.

The third film in Netflix's To All the Boys franchise is set to see Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) make a big decision about their future, as they graduate high school and head off to college. Expect romance, drama, tears, an absolutely incredible soundtrack and one last glimpse into LJ + PK's adorable relationship.

But, before we get into anything else, there's one all-important question: What time does To All the Boys 3 come out on Netflix?

As always, Netflix will be releasing To All the Boys 3 based on the time at their headquarters in California. New films and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

Scroll down for the exact time To All the Boys 3 comes out on Netflix in your country.

What time is To All the Boys 3 released on Netflix?

To All The Boys 3 Netflix release times based on your timezone:

To All the Boys 3: Always and Forever will be released on Friday 12th February, with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PT) - 12:00 am

United States (ET) - 3:00 am

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 am

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 am

Europe (France, Spain, Germany etc) - 9:00 am

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 pm

Australia - 4:00 pm (Perth), 7:00 pm (Sydney)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 pm

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch To All the Boys 3 online?

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is a Netflix film so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Netflix. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.

If you're planning on staying up late to watch it, the film is just under two hours long. If you haven't got your own Netflix login, you better find a friend who does or sign up for your free Netflix trial asap.

What happens to Lara Jean and Peter in To All the Boys 3?

Without spoiling too much, To All the Boys 3 will pick up after the events of To All the Boys 2 and will see Lara Jean and Peter continue their relationship while waiting to find out if they get into the same college. Spoiler alert: It's revealed in the trailer that Lara Jean did not get into the same college as Peter. The trailer also teases a senior trip to New York City, which looks like it has a huge impact on Lara Jean's big college decision.

If you want to know about how Jenny Han's original book series ends for the couple, you can find everything right here.