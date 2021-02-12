To All The Boys 3 soundtrack: All the songs in Always and Forever

12 February 2021, 08:26

By Katie Louise Smith

From Lauv, BLACKPINK and Suzi Wu to The Great Committee, Oasis and Ashe, here are all the songs in the To All The Boys 3 soundtrack.

To All the Boys 3 is finally here! And it's the end of an era for Lana Condor's Lara Jean Covey and Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is a perfect ending to a perfect film series – and it's got an absolutely banging soundtrack to go with it. A whopping 36 songs feature in the film, including Lauv's 'I Like Me Better', BLACKPINK's 'Savage' and The Greeting Committee's 'Beginning Middle End'.

Music also plays a pretty important role in Lara Jean and Peter's relationship in this film, as they try to find the perfect track to claim as 'their song'. The one they finally choose? We've already had it on repeat since 8am this morning.

Here are all the songs that appear in To All The Boys 3

To All The Boys 3 soundtrack: All the songs in Always and Forever. Picture: Netflix

All the songs that feature in To All the Boys 3:

Girls Generation - 'Gee'

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX - 'Fancy'

Spice Girls - Wannabe

Ages and Ages - 'Unsung Songs'

Cherry Bullet - 'Q&A'

Laureline - 'I Love You'

Lady Bri - 'Affection'

Sandflower - '(If You) WannaBe'

Jazz Morley - 'Me And My Mind'

Little Richard - 'Tutti Fruitti'

BLACKPINK - 'Savage'

Lauv - 'I Like Me Better'

Tom Speight - 'Heartshaker'

Hippo Campus - 'Warm Glow'

Suzi Wu - 'Eat Them Apples'

The Greeting Committee - '17'

The Greeting Committee - 'Beginning Middle End'

The Greeting Committee - 'Run For Your Money'

Anna of the North - 'Dream Girl'

Betta Lem - 'Bambola'

Lune - 'Don't Speak'

Suzi Wu - 'Highway'

Oasis - 'Don't Look Back In Anger'

Milk & Bone & Alex Lustig - 'Peaches'

Sioux Sioux - 'Feeling That'

Peter Manos - 'In My Head'

Ashe - 'The Same'

Ashe - 'Real Love'

William Bell - 'I Will Take Care Of You'

Toploader - 'Dancing In The Moonlight'

John The Martyr - 'Feeling Good'

Emmit Fenn - 'Until We Leave The Ground'

Black Match - 'Won't Let Go'

FLETCHER - 'On Fire Again'

Blossoms - 'Oh No (I Think I'm In Love) (In Isolation)

READ MORE: To All the Boys writer hints that a fourth book and movie are in the works

