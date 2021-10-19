To All The Boys spin-off series about Kitty confirmed by Netflix

19 October 2021

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Anna Cathcart will be reprising her role as Kitty Song Covey.

Finally! We're getting the To All the Boys spin-off series we deserve, and it's all centred on Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty Song Covey.

As you already know, the To All The Boys franchise, which is based on Jenny Han's iconic trilogy of books, is essential viewing for any romance fanatic. Kitty has long been a fan favourite character being the voice of reason and catalyst of Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's love story.

In the third and final movie, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Kitty starts a long-distance relationship with a boy named Dae, after they fell for each other when she visited South Korea.

Netflix have now confirmed that we'll be able to find out what's next in store for Kitty now that both of her sisters are off to college in a brand new series, titled XO Kitty. The series will consist of 10 30-minute episodes and will focus on Kitty's search for true love.

The synopsis reads: "Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line."

It has already been confirmed that Anna Cathcart will be reprising her role as Kitty. But will we be seeing Lana Condor and Noah Centineo who play Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky respectively? "That would be like a dream to see them again. But we'll have to wait and see," Jenny told Insider.

Kitty Song Covey
Kitty Song Covey. Picture: Netflix

There's no word yet on when XO, Kitty will be coming to Netflix but watch this space.

