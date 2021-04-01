To All The Boys spin-off series about Kitty is in the works at Netflix

1 April 2021, 11:17

By Katie Louise Smith

The TATB spin-off will reportedly be a 30-minute romantic comedy series that sees Kitty on her quest to find true love.

If you love Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before series and are desperate to see more, then boy, do we have news for you. Deadline reports that a new series revolving around Lara Jean's little sister Kitty Covey (played brilliantly by Anna Cathcart) is in the works at the streaming service.

According to the report, the Kitty spin-off, which is apparently in the early stages of development, will be a 30-minute romantic comedy series that sees the youngest Covey sister on her quest to find true love.

Anna Cathcart is reportedly on board to reprise her role as Kitty. No other casting details have been revealed as of yet.

READ MORE: 14 hidden easter eggs and details in To All the Boys 3 you probably missed

Anna Cathcart is set to reprise her role as Kitty Covey in spin-off series
Anna Cathcart is set to reprise her role as Kitty Covey in spin-off series. Picture: Netflix

While speaking about a potential fourth film in the series, author Jenny Han previously said she would love to write a spin-off for Kitty. In an interview with E! Online, Han said: "If I was going to do a spinoff series, I've always thought it would be Kitty because she is so different from her sisters. I think it would be fun to explore that."

To All The Boys Kitty Covey spin-off is in the works at Netflix
To All The Boys Kitty Covey spin-off is in the works at Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Kitty has long been a fan favourite character in the To All The Boys franchise. From the get go, she established herself as an icon. She was also instrumental in kicking off Lara Jean's whole love story with Peter Kavinsky when she sent the letters to LJ's crushes.

In the third film, viewers saw Kitty fall head over heels for a boy named Dae who she met in South Korea, and start a long-distance relationship with him.

No other details have been teased about the reported spin-off just yet but we can't wait to see Kitty THEE Covey back on our screens.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How well do you remember all 3 To All the Boys movies?

