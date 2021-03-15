Tom Holland's 'butthole scene' in Cherry is going viral on Twitter

By Katie Louise Smith

"Tom Holland asshole POV is something I never thought I would see in my entire life."

Friends, we are gathered here today to talk about something that we, as a society, never thought we'd one day have to discuss at all. And that something is Tom Holland's butt... hole.

Tom's highly-anticipated, latest cinematic offering, Cherry, dropped on Apple TV+ last Friday (March 12) and fans have been lapping up his incredible performance. Tom Holland is brilliant in Cherry. When director Joe Russo teased Tom's "Oscar-worthy" performance, he wasn't lying. If you thought he was great in The Devil All The Time, then you'll love his powerful, emotional performance in this.

But (emphasis on the but!), there's one scene in particular that's got everyone talking: His character's graphic rectal exam.

Tom Holland's 'butthole scene' in Cherry is going viral on Twitter. Picture: Apple TV+, Disney/Marvel Studios

Cherry is split into chapters, with the second chapter detailing Tom's character's decision to join the army after breaking up with his girlfriend, Emily (played by Ciara Bravo).

He heads off to basic training and undergoes all the medical and physical tests that are required. He gets his hair shaved off, he strips down for a physical and he undergoes the standard rectal exam with the “man whose job it was to check everyone’s asshole.”

What follows is a camera shot that many of us never thought we'd ever see, but in our wholesome quest to support Tom Holland's career, we unfortunately now have.

why did we need to see tom holland anus pov in cherry pic.twitter.com/dOH5VXphvb — clemmie (@cIemmie) March 12, 2021

tom holland asshole pov is something i never thought i would see in my entire life https://t.co/oBcwqiIoix — bre (@tomsfidelity) March 12, 2021

People have even taken the liberty of meme-ing the POV shot and comparing it to that tunnel scene in Coraline, which you, like me, will now no longer be able to unsee. I'm so sorry.

Between this and the opening scene of Uncut Gems (if you know, you know), it may now be time to simply ✨ log off ✨ forever.

Cherry is now available to stream on Apple TV+. For the younger viewers out there, the film is rated R/18, and deals with some very heavy subject matters, including drug abuse and violent images. Take care when watching.