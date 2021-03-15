Tom Holland's 'butthole scene' in Cherry is going viral on Twitter

15 March 2021, 14:11 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 15:48

By Katie Louise Smith

"Tom Holland asshole POV is something I never thought I would see in my entire life."

Friends, we are gathered here today to talk about something that we, as a society, never thought we'd one day have to discuss at all. And that something is Tom Holland's butt... hole.

Tom's highly-anticipated, latest cinematic offering, Cherry, dropped on Apple TV+ last Friday (March 12) and fans have been lapping up his incredible performance. Tom Holland is brilliant in Cherry. When director Joe Russo teased Tom's "Oscar-worthy" performance, he wasn't lying. If you thought he was great in The Devil All The Time, then you'll love his powerful, emotional performance in this.

But (emphasis on the but!), there's one scene in particular that's got everyone talking: His character's graphic rectal exam.

Tom Holland's 'butthole scene' in Cherry is going viral on Twitter
Tom Holland's 'butthole scene' in Cherry is going viral on Twitter. Picture: Apple TV+, Disney/Marvel Studios

Cherry is split into chapters, with the second chapter detailing Tom's character's decision to join the army after breaking up with his girlfriend, Emily (played by Ciara Bravo).

He heads off to basic training and undergoes all the medical and physical tests that are required. He gets his hair shaved off, he strips down for a physical and he undergoes the standard rectal exam with the “man whose job it was to check everyone’s asshole.”

What follows is a camera shot that many of us never thought we'd ever see, but in our wholesome quest to support Tom Holland's career, we unfortunately now have.

People have even taken the liberty of meme-ing the POV shot and comparing it to that tunnel scene in Coraline, which you, like me, will now no longer be able to unsee. I'm so sorry.

Between this and the opening scene of Uncut Gems (if you know, you know), it may now be time to simply ✨ log off ✨ forever.

Cherry is now available to stream on Apple TV+. For the younger viewers out there, the film is rated R/18, and deals with some very heavy subject matters, including drug abuse and violent images. Take care when watching.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Dakota Taylor: 8 facts about the Zero Chill actor

Dakota Taylor: 8 facts about the Zero Chill actor you should know
Outer Banks renewed for season 2 by Netflix

Outer Banks season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news

Sam McCarthy: 10 facts about the Dead to Me actor

Sam McCarthy: 10 facts about the Dead to Me actor you need to know
Stranger Things 4: Release date, spoilers, news and cast

Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know

Stranger Things

Netflix are adding a function that stops users from sharing passwords

Netflix are adding a function that stops users from sharing passwords

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: How well do you remember Twilight: New Moon?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Twilight: New Moon?

TikTok have banned the transphobic super straight movement and its creator

TikTok bans the super straight movement and its creator

Internet

Jeffree Star has shaved his head

Jeffree Star has shaved his head

YouTubers

Halsey announces that they use she/they pronouns

Halsey thanks fans for support after announcing she/they pronouns

Halsey

Harry Styles performed shirtless at the Grammys

Harry Styles performed shirtless at the Grammys and I'm going to need a minute

Harry Styles

2021 Grammys memes that deserve their own awards

21 hilarious Grammys memes that deserve their own awards

Viral

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale