Tom Holland set to play legendary dancer Fred Astaire in new movie

By Katie Louise Smith

Can Tom Holland dance? The Spider-Man actor is set to take on the role of one of Hollywood's all time greatest performers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Holland is known to millions of people over the world as the iconic Spider-Man – and now he's just landed a brand new role portraying one of the most iconic Hollywood performers of all time.

Last week, it was confirmed that Tom will be appearing in another three film Spider-Man films following the release of No Way Home. He's also now confirmed to be taking on the role of Fred Astaire in a currently unnamed biopic from Sony Pictures.

Yep, Tom is about to bring his dance skills, that he previously showcased when he performed as Billy Elliot in the West End stage production, to the big screen.

READ MORE: Tom Holland and Zendaya open up about "invasive" paparazzi kiss pictures

Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Bettmann/Getty Images

In a recent profile about Tom with GQ, Sony producer Amy Pascal previously said that she wanted to cast Tom in the role of Astaire.

Tom has since confirmed the casting news at a press event for Spider-Man: No Way Home in London, telling AP Entertainment: “The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.”

Tom then revealed that Pascal FaceTimed him earlier, when he was in the bath, adding: “And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

Can Tom Holland dance?

Taking on the role of Astaire, a legend who is often hailed as one of the greatest Hollywood musical dancers and performers of all time, is no easy job at all.

Over the past few years, fans have seen Tom showcase his dance and performance skills on social media and on shows like Lip Sync Battle (I mean, who can forget?), but some will be shocked to know that Tom is actually trained in a couple of dance genres.

Tom first started dancing in local hip-hop classes as a child, where he was discovered by a headteacher who was urged him to audition for the West End production of Billy Elliot. Speaking to People, Tom said: “They saw potential in me and they started sending dance teachers to my house."

Tom reportedly had no formal ballet or tap training prior to landing a role in the musical, but after impressing producers and audiences with his skills in the role of Michael, Billy's best friend, Tom was later promoted to the main role of Billy Elliot himself.

Watch a clip of young Tom in action below.

Tom Holland is also not the only actor set to take on the role of the beloved performer either.

In 2020, it was also announced that another former Billy Elliot actor Jamie Bell and Fosse/Verdon's Margaret Qualley will be portraying Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in another film, produced by Amazon.

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.