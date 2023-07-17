Tom Holland fans slam homophobic response to his sex scene in The Crowded Room

By Katie Louise Smith

"The way how y’all are responding to Tom Holland acting in a f---ing SHOW is beyond juvenile and homophobic".

Another day, another weird moment of social media discourse about Tom Holland. Fans are now defending the actor against homophobic comments following a scene in The Crowded Room where Tom's character has sex with a man.

Over the past few weeks, Tom has been starring as Danny Sullivan in the Apple TV+ series, inspired by the true story of Billy Milligan, the first person to be found not guilty of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder.

Throughout the show, Danny divulges information about his life and past to investigator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), and viewers see flashback scenes play out of the course of the episode.

In episode 8, Danny goes to a club and dances with a man before they disappear into the bathroom to have sex. Later, Danny also performs oral sex, while high on drugs.

Of course, the NSFW scene has surprised fans who only know Tom mainly for his Spider-Man role. But it's also prompted a lot of ridiculous homophobic comments and 'jokes' from people who apparently don't seem to understand what acting is.

Tom Holland fans slam homophobic response to his sex scene in The Crowded Room
Tom Holland fans slam homophobic response to his sex scene in The Crowded Room. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Apple TV+

As soon as screenshots and clips of Tom's sex scene started being shared on social media, the tweets came flooded in. People began making homophobic remarks, while countless others felt the need to share that Tom is no longer their favourite Spider-Man actor after seeing the scene.

Fans were fast to clap back, pointing out that the "Not My Spider-Man" brigade have neglected to realise that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have also played gay characters in the past. (Andrew Garfield even lobbied for his version of Peter Parker to be bisexual.)

Reacting to the comments, one user wrote: "The way how y’all are responding to Tom Holland acting in a fucking SHOW is beyond juvenile and homophobic".

Another said: "So many corny and homophobic takes disguised as jokes regarding the clips of Tom Holland new project. Grow tf up fr too many people comfortable being ignorant on here."

On top of all of that, fans have also been calling out the reactions to Tom's character's sex scene alongside to the scene of Zendaya's character in a threesome in the Challengers trailer.

In response to one viral tweet that was captioned, "Tom really saw zendaya do that scene and said imma do one worse", one fan wrote: "they are ACTORS portraying FICTIONAL CHARACTERS. it’s their job. unlike these other insecure men, tom isn’t insecure & trust zendaya in their relationship. they’ve been together for a few years. you mfs are weird."

Another said: "why do people act like zendaya and tom holland are the world's first couple who are actors."

