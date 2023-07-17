Tom Holland fans slam homophobic response to his sex scene in The Crowded Room

Watch Tom Holland in The Crowded Room trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

"The way how y’all are responding to Tom Holland acting in a f---ing SHOW is beyond juvenile and homophobic".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Another day, another weird moment of social media discourse about Tom Holland. Fans are now defending the actor against homophobic comments following a scene in The Crowded Room where Tom's character has sex with a man.

Over the past few weeks, Tom has been starring as Danny Sullivan in the Apple TV+ series, inspired by the true story of Billy Milligan, the first person to be found not guilty of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder.

Throughout the show, Danny divulges information about his life and past to investigator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), and viewers see flashback scenes play out of the course of the episode.

In episode 8, Danny goes to a club and dances with a man before they disappear into the bathroom to have sex. Later, Danny also performs oral sex, while high on drugs.

Of course, the NSFW scene has surprised fans who only know Tom mainly for his Spider-Man role. But it's also prompted a lot of ridiculous homophobic comments and 'jokes' from people who apparently don't seem to understand what acting is.

Tom Holland fans slam homophobic response to his sex scene in The Crowded Room. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Apple TV+

As soon as screenshots and clips of Tom's sex scene started being shared on social media, the tweets came flooded in. People began making homophobic remarks, while countless others felt the need to share that Tom is no longer their favourite Spider-Man actor after seeing the scene.

Fans were fast to clap back, pointing out that the "Not My Spider-Man" brigade have neglected to realise that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have also played gay characters in the past. (Andrew Garfield even lobbied for his version of Peter Parker to be bisexual.)

Reacting to the comments, one user wrote: "The way how y’all are responding to Tom Holland acting in a fucking SHOW is beyond juvenile and homophobic".

Another said: "So many corny and homophobic takes disguised as jokes regarding the clips of Tom Holland new project. Grow tf up fr too many people comfortable being ignorant on here."

Tobey has played a gay role before, same as Tom, and Andrew wanted HIS version of Peter to date Michael B Jordan. Y’all running out of Spider-Men I fear… https://t.co/sE69O9oLRz — mal! (@photonsmight) July 15, 2023

No way people are saying “not my Spider-Man” about Tom Holland because of The Crowded Room. Then who is your Spider-Man because they’ve all played LGBT roles at some point 😭 — Joe (@hzjoe03) July 15, 2023

all the quotes and replies to my tom holland tweet are “spider-man is ruined forever” or “this is why andrew is my favorite spider-man” FUCK OFFFF the character in the crowded room has NOTHING to do with peter parker. fuck off please keep it to your homophobic selves please. — mik 🎱🦇 pinned (@hellfirehashira) July 15, 2023

On top of all of that, fans have also been calling out the reactions to Tom's character's sex scene alongside to the scene of Zendaya's character in a threesome in the Challengers trailer.

In response to one viral tweet that was captioned, "Tom really saw zendaya do that scene and said imma do one worse", one fan wrote: "they are ACTORS portraying FICTIONAL CHARACTERS. it’s their job. unlike these other insecure men, tom isn’t insecure & trust zendaya in their relationship. they’ve been together for a few years. you mfs are weird."

Another said: "why do people act like zendaya and tom holland are the world's first couple who are actors."

they are ACTORS portraying FICTIONAL CHARACTERS. it’s their job. unlike these other insecure men, tom isn’t insecure & trust zendaya in their relationship. they’ve been together for a few years. you mfs are weird. https://t.co/jnqvE5gseg — khalia. | in my seven era.🫐🍃 (@VERONASFILMS) July 15, 2023

why is everybody so into making weird tomdaya fanfiction on twitter https://t.co/8RGon0nWTl — cosmonaut diandra (@diandrasdiandra) July 15, 2023

why do people act like zendaya and tom holland are the world's first couple who are actors https://t.co/pSw2cGzbJa — jude. (@giogiofilms) July 15, 2023

the zendaya challenger trailer bringing out yalls misogyny and the tom scene from the crowded room bringing out yalls homophobia…twt is hell pic.twitter.com/KGWkMuWW6P — drew’s wife (@voidsinclair) July 14, 2023

Read more Tom Holland and Zendaya news here: