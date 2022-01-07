Tom Holland pitched a James Bond origin story to Sony but they turned it down

7 January 2022, 16:36

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn't really make sense."

Tom Holland pitched a James Bond origin story to Sony…and they rejected it.

Now, we all know and love Tom Holland thanks to his iconic role as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy. But shortly after filming the second movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, the actor set his sights on another legendary character – James Bond.

Yes, Tom planned on playing the infamous British spy in his younger years. He even pitched the idea to his bosses at Sony but sadly they decided to not go ahead with the movie.

Tom Holland pitched a James Bond origin story to Sony but they turned it down.
Tom Holland pitched a James Bond origin story to Sony but they turned it down. Picture: Alamy

Speaking in an interview with Total Film, Tom said: "I had a meeting after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home] with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with. It was the origin story of James Bond.

"It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

It wasn't a wasted effort, though. Thanks to his idea to play a young James Bond, Tom was put forward for his upcoming movie Uncharted. He added: "The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation."

Uncharted hits cinemas in February.
Uncharted hits cinemas in February. Picture: Alamy

Uncharted, which also stars Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas, is set to hit cinemas worldwide in February. The action blockbuster is based on the video game of the same name and Tom plays leading man Nathan, a young fortune hunter.

