Tom Holland calls Spider-Man 3 the "most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made"

By Katie Louise Smith

"It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it."

Tom Holland has a huge couple of years ahead of him when it comes to his on-screen work. He's got Cherry, he's got Uncharted, he's got Chaos Walking and more importantly, he's got Spider-Man 3.

The actor is currently hard at work in Atlanta, Georgia, shooting Spider-Man 3 alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, and he's already sharing tiny little glimpses of what's to come on Instagram.

And now, in a new interview Variety, Tom has shared a major tease about what fans can expect in the next movie. Obviously, he can't reveal any spoilers about what happens in the film, but he did say that Spider-Man 3 will be "the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

READ MORE: Tom Holland lost a whopping 30lbs for upcoming movie Cherry

Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland calls it "most ambitious standalone superhero movie". Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, Marvel/Disney

Speaking to Variety's Clayton Davis, Tom continued: "You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it."

"And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

It's quite a strong claim, especially when you remember that Marvel billed Avengers: Infinity War as the "most ambitious crossover event in history." But Spider-Man 3 is teasing something that Infinity War (and Endgame) didn't have... the multiverse.

While it's all still yet to be confirmed confirmed, the threequel looks set to bring back characters from the two previous Spider-Man franchises, as well as a whole host of other MCU characters.

Cast rumours that have surfaced so far include Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Peter Parker. Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone are also rumoured to appear alongside them as Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy, respectively. Jamie Foxx is said to be returning as Electro, Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus and Benedict Cumberbatch will be back as Dr. Strange.

There's also rumours that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be brought into the mix too.

Tom also recently teased that he experienced a career highlight while filming the third instalment in Atlanta.

Sharing a picture of him in the Spider-Man suit, with his brother Harry (who is also in the film) on his shoulders, Tom wrote: "Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you that were there, you know what I’m talking about and for those of you that weren’t, you better buckle up!!!"

WE'RE READY.