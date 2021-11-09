Tom Holland says Spider-Man: No Way Home is "brutal" and "not fun"

By Katie Louise Smith

"I really don’t think fans are at all ready for what they’ve put together. I know that I’m not ready, and I know that it’s going to be brutal."

Marvel fans have been counting down the days until Spider-Man: No Way Home's December release date, but after Tom Holland's latest tease about the film, it sounds like we're about to end up in tears in our cinema seats.

No Way Home is easily one of the most highly anticipated Marvel movies of the post-Endgame era (a.k.a. Phase 4 of the MCU), and it's going to be a multiverse game-changer.

Previous Spider-Man villains including Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro and Sandman, will all pop up to terrorise Peter Parker – but according to Tom Holland, it's not going to fun at all.

Apparently, Spider-Man: No Way home will be "brutal", "dark" and "sad".

Teasing what's in store for Peter Parker, MJ, Ned and everyone else following the big reveal of Spider-Man's true identity at the end of Far From Home, Tom has warned fans that it's not going to be fun to watch.

Speaking to Total Film, Tom said: "What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film. It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker."

Tom then added: "Peter Parker is always someone who’s looking up. He’s always really positive. He’s always like, 'I can fix this. I can do this.' Whereas in this film, he feels like he’s met his match. He’s like, 'I don’t know what to do.' That was an aspect of the character that I’d never seen before, and I was really, really excited to try to tackle. "

Sounds great for Tom Holland The Actor, but it sounds absolutely traumatising for the rest of us.

On the slightly brighter side, Tom teased that No Way Home is "the best work we’ve ever done. It’s the best Spider-Man film that we’ve ever made."

He also added: "I really don’t think fans are at all ready for what they’ve put together. I know that I’m not ready, and I know that it’s going to be brutal."

Seeing as the scale of No Way Home has already been compared to Avengers Endgame by director Jon Watts, it sounds like fans are gonna be shook in more ways than one.

Aunt May, can you come pick me up? I'm scared.

